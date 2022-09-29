Read full article on original website
wbfo.org
Hochul's labor commissioner approves 10-year phase-in for 40-hour farm laborer work week
Farm laborers in New York state will have a 40-hour work week, although they will have to wait a decade. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s labor commissioner, Roberta Reardon, issued an order late on Friday to phase-in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who say it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.
wbfo.org
New York State Democratic Party targets independent voters on abortion issue
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint the Republican candidate for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. But Zeldin has said he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws....
