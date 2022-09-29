Farm laborers in New York state will have a 40-hour work week, although they will have to wait a decade. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s labor commissioner, Roberta Reardon, issued an order late on Friday to phase-in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who say it will severely harm the state’s farming industry.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO