When you buy a home or refinance your mortgage, closing costs can run thousands of dollars. However, there is a way to eliminate the out-of-pocket cost when getting a new mortgage. With a no-closing-cost refinance, your interest rate increases by a small amount in order to cover the costs of your mortgage. Here’s how the no-closing-cost refinance works and how to decide if one is right for you. You may want to consider working with a financial advisor who can help you with all the big financial decisions you face, including refinancing your home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO