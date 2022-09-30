Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse stock falls to fresh record low as investor concerns mount
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged to a fresh record low on Monday as jittery investors trained their attention on the Swiss bank. The company's stock was last down more than 8% in Zurich to about $3.68 per share. It's dropped almost 60% so far this year. The lender has been...
5 Ways Technology Is Driving the Process of Online Loans
The last decade has seen a dramatic rise in the use of technology, and this has had a profound impact on the process of taking out loans. In the past, borrowers would have to go through a lengthy and complicated process in order to secure a loan. However, with the advent of online loans, this process has been streamlined and made much simpler. This article will discuss the many ways technology has improved the process of online loans for lenders and borrowers.
HSAs Can Earn More Tax Benefits Than 401(k)s, 529s and IRAs: Morningstar Ranks the Best
Health savings accounts (HSAs) have grown at an annual growth rate of 31% over the past 15 years. And a 2022 study by Morningstar says that HSA assets added up to $98 billion by the end of 2021. Overall, the Chicago-based financial firm found that providers cut fees and streamlined investment menus to offer higher-quality funds. But Americans are still not taking advantage of these investment features or tax benefits. Here’s a breakdown of what the study says, Morningstar’s 2022 ranking of the top providers and what investors should know about HSAs.
Fixed vs. Adjustable Rate Mortgages
Buying a home is one of the most important purchases a person makes in their lifetime. And therefore, it’s paramount that the mortgage one attains is the right type of loan for their financial needs. When deciding on a mortgage loan, one of the first decisions you’ll have to make is whether you want a fixed-rate loan or an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM). Each type of mortgage comes with benefits, drawbacks and idiosyncrasies. Let’s compare both and break down when either could be better for you.
What Are Prize-Linked Savings Accounts?
Saving money can be a great financial habit to develop but that’s not always easy if you’re a spender by nature. Opening a prize-linked savings account is something you might consider if you need a little extra motivation to save. Prize-linked savings accounts (PLSAs) offer an incentive to save, usually in the form of the opportunity to win a cash bonus or prize for making regular deposits. That type of account could be just what you’re looking for if you need a little extra nudge to save. Consider working with a financial advisor if you’re wanting advice on the best banking solutions.
UK government forced to ditch plan to slash top rate of tax
The British government is reversing plans to scrap the highest rate of income tax, announcing the embarrassing retreat after a rebellion among its own lawmakers and a week of financial and economic turmoil. In a statement on Monday, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said the tax cut for the highest earners...
5 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Solar Panel Installation Company
Originally Posted On: https://socialmaximizers.com/5-questions-to-ask-before-hiring-a-solar-panel-installation-company/. At least 92.7 billion solar panels are used worldwide. Do you want to be part of the same solar-powered future?. If so, then install solar panels. They’re essential for a greener home and a great independent energy source. But if you’ve never asked around about...
Benefits of Hiring a Freelance UX Product Designer
Originally Posted On: https://uiuxb.com/benefits-of-hiring-a-freelance-ux-product-designer/. Did you know that 59% of consumers want something beautiful when they visit a webpage? That’s why product design and UC design are so important right now. You’re not sure if you need a full-time employee or if hiring a freelance UX product designer is the right decision for your business. You might be worried about the cost, how well they’ll understand your business, or whether they’ll be able to hit the ground running.
How to Use Drones to Measure Stockpiles and Track Volumes More Accurately
Originally Posted On: https://www.propelleraero.com/blog/how-stockpile-volume-measurement-works-in-drone-surveying-with-propeller/. Using drones to calculate stockpile measurements makes it easy to compare your current stockpile volumes to previous surveys and track site progress. You can also compare stockpile surveys to a final grade design file to calculate how much material you still need to add or remove.
The number of US job openings fell by more than 1 million in August
The tight US labor market started to show signs of loosening in August. The number of job openings dropped to just under 10.1 million, down from 11.2 million in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the lowest total since June 2021. The latest...
How to Choose the Right EJOT Solar Fastener for Your Application
Originally Posted On: https://www.mudgefasteners.com/news/how-to-choose-the-right-ejot-solar-fastener-for-your-application. When installing solar panel racking, EJOT has won the trust of small and large solar installers alike, due to their innovative designs and exceptional quality. If you’re considering using EJOT fasteners to install your PV array, there are many factors to consider. By answering the following questions, you can be sure to get the right EJOT solar fastener, in the right quantities, for your unique circumstances.
How the No-Closing-Cost Refinance Works
When you buy a home or refinance your mortgage, closing costs can run thousands of dollars. However, there is a way to eliminate the out-of-pocket cost when getting a new mortgage. With a no-closing-cost refinance, your interest rate increases by a small amount in order to cover the costs of your mortgage. Here’s how the no-closing-cost refinance works and how to decide if one is right for you. You may want to consider working with a financial advisor who can help you with all the big financial decisions you face, including refinancing your home.
Follow This 5-Step Retirement Income Plan to Lower Taxes
Many investors don’t have enough interest-bearing accounts to live in retirement solely on the interest they earn from those investments. This means that many will need to start turning investment assets into cash in order to pay for living expenses once they’ve hit retirement age. This can lead to many unexpected tax expenses that prompt a larger sell-off than originally planned for, shrinking how long your assets may last. There are guidelines you can follow if you’re selling off assets in your retirement account that will maximize your earning potential while lowering your overall tax bill, even if you’ve already hit retirement age.
