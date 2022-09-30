Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Chantel Lynn Knotts
Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg died Sept. 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Feb. 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida. She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lloyd Cecil McDonald
Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on Sept. 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side. He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on Sept. 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
D. Dale Deuley
D. Dale Deuley, 74, of Walker, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born July 9, 1948, in Wood County, WV, the son of the late George and Della (Richards) Deuley. He was a Christian by faith, loved helping others, and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by many.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
David E. Lamp
David E. Lamp, 63, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday morning Sept. 30, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 22, 1958, in St. Mary’s, WV. to the late Bernard Lee and Olive F. Dalrymple Lamp. David had worked at WASCO and loved fishing, motorcycles, his truck, playing...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Robert Owen Cox
Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, died Sept. 29, 2022, at his residence. Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox. Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
William F. Bee
William F. Bee, 71, of Marietta, passed away at 4:08 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Summit Acres Nursing Home, Caldwell. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday, McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial, Tunnel Cemetery. Visitation, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www. Lankfordfh.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Nita Mae Hickel
Nita Mae Hickel, 74, of Spencer, died Sept. 27, 2022, at Mountain View Care Center in Ripley, West Virginia. Service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer with her brother, Gary Schiefer, officiating. Burial, Fairview Cemetery in Given, W.Va. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Creighton L. Henthorn Sr.
Creighton L. Henthorn Sr., 69, of Parkersburg, passed away Sept. 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Bellaire, OH, the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn. He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wirt County Pioneer Day goes on in spite of cold, rain
ELIZABETH — Having an outdoor event at the beginning of October means the weather is a roll of the dice. But even though the remnants of Hurricane Ian looked like a snake eyes for Wirt County Pioneer Day Saturday, vendors and residents still gathered around the courthouse in Elizabeth for some history, shopping and social interaction.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Walk raises $25K
PARKERSBURG — The Out of the Darkness Walk is a local part of a national event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Participants raise money to be used for research, education, and direct services to help those affected by loss due to suicide and also for those struggling with suicidal ideation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Boys and Girls Clubs gather for first time since before the pandemic
PARKERSBURG — Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia’s Area Council gathered in Parkersburg on Sept. 16, the first time since before the pandemic. The clubs met for board education, staff training and the inaugural Boys and Girls Clubs of West Virginia Area Council Hall of Fame Dinner.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Sept. 26:. * Regina K. Runion, Sharon Center, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25. * Michael T. Skolaris, 117 Hall St., Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $175.25.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County 4-H slates week of activities
PARKERSBURG — Wood County 4-H will celebrate National 4-H Week from Oct. 2-8 with several activities planned that will showcase the experiences 4-H has to offer and highlight the youth in our community who are making positive impacts. There will be an open house on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m....
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
A Strong Pulse: Parkersburg Cardiology Associates marking 50 years of health care
PARKERSBURG — For 50 years, Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. has been at the heart of providing the Mid-Ohio Valley with heart care through changing times and new techniques. Parkersburg Cardiology Associates Inc. (PCA) was started in 1972 by Dr. Michael A Santer Jr. and he was joined a year...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Woman dies in crash on U.S. 50
WALKER — A woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Robert C. Byrd Highway (U.S. 50) near Montgomery Hill Road, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department announced. The accident was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 1:39 p.m. with a report that a woman...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University at Parkersburg to host Poorhouse Cemetery clean up
PARKERSBURG — The third annual clean up of the Poorhouse Cemetery at West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be held 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 8. Sponsored by the WVU-P Fine Arts Committee and Art Club, the clean up is open to students, staff, faculty and residents. Participants will meet at...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Wood County agencies sponsoring free fitness classes
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg/Wood County Public Library, the YMCA of Parkersburg and the Wood County Senior Citizens Association have joined to bring free fitness classes to the public. Yoga for all ages will be offered noon Fridays starting in October at the Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library. Bring a towel...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Lions Club heating up Apple Butter Stir Off
BELPRE — The Belpre Lions Club will hold its 44th Belpre Lions Club Apple Butter Stir Off on Oct. 8 and 9 at Civitan Park in Belpre. The event will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The Belpre Lions Club is a service organization and the stir...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Eubanks joins Parkersburg City Council
PARKERSBURG — Newly seated Parkersburg City Councilman Ray Eubanks, second from right, poses for a photo with, from left, Mayor Tom Joyce, Councilwoman Jesse Cottrille and Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl in council chambers at the Municipal Building after taking the oath of office Friday morning. Eubanks was one of three people nominated by the Parkersburg Republican Executive Committee to complete the term of former Councilman Austin Richards who had to step down because he was moving out of the district. Per the city charter, Joyce selected Eubanks from the nominees, announcing his choice at Tuesday’s council meeting. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
SWC Realty’s Joseph a licensed broker in Ohio
PARKERSBURG — A broker from the SWC Realty office at the Parkersburg headquarters has been licensed in Ohio, the company said. James “Butch” Joseph in 2018 opened the SWC office in Parkersburg where seven real estate agents are located. Joseph said he is pleased with the new...
