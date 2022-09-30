Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Goes Viral With Anya's Many Faces
One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has gone viral with fans by somehow capturing all of Anya Forger's wild faces seen in the seres so far! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when the anime adaptation made its official debut, and now the series is gearing up to come back for the second half of its episodes as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule. That means we're going to be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family soon, and more of her hilarious faces.
Collection
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s best character showed up, kicked ass, and died
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s sixth episode is its most action-packed yet, depicting a siege on Ostirith by Adar and his merry band of orcs. Among the flurry of violence and mayhem, one figure in particular stood out: That Big Orc. You know the one....
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Confirmed a Long Contested Lord of the Rings Plot Point
This post contains for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power review for this week's episode too!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been sowing the seeds of a greater story as it journeys around Middle Earth and Numenor. Those seeds begin to bloom in Episode 6 "Udûn" as many of the sprawling cast come together in an epic battle for the Southlands. Not only did we see Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) reach Middle Earth just in time for an epic orc showdown, but we also got some really important reveals about the Uruk and their leader Adar. So let's break down these two massive moments and what they mean for the world and future of The Rings of Power.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
Love In Contract Episode 5 Release Date And Time, Preview
Love In Contract is a Kdrama that has been captivating viewers since its premiere on September 21, 2022. Starring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young, the series tells the story of a woman who works for a service company that provides fake wives for single people to bring to social gatherings, such as family dinners, school reunions, and meetings for married couples.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"
This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Raining Stones Free Online
Best sites to watch Raining Stones - Last updated on Oct 02, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Raining Stones online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Raining Stones on this page.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
epicstream.com
Little Women Episode 9 Recap: Nam Ji Hyun Visits An Important Witness + Kim Go Eun Ensures Her Sisters Will Get Their Shares
TvN Kdrama Little Women stars Kim Go Eun with Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu, Uhm Ki Joon, and Wi Ha Joon. The series depicts the story of three poor but friendly sisters facing the richest and most powerful family in South Korea. Little Women Episode 9 was released on...
ComicBook
Huge Jujutsu Kaisen Poll Ranks the Anime's Best Characters
Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest anime series on air these days, and Studio MAPPA is far from done with it. Not long ago, fans got a big update on season two, and Gege Akutami's manga is ripping forward with its eye on Maki. The IP is hot on both ends, so of course, the fandom has plenty to say when it comes to which characters are their favorites. And thanks to a massive poll online, fans have an idea of how the anime's leads stack up.
The FADER
Song You Need: Bree Runway is “THAT GIRL”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brenda Wireko Mensah has achieved a cold fusion of the catwalk to the mic. Her love of fashion trickles down from her stage name, Bree Runway, to her bars, which are always peppered with at least a few designer brags. Raised by Ghanaian parents on a Hackney, London block dubbed “murder mile,” she’s now risen to the peak of haute couture, and she sees no reason to be humble about it. Whether you’re a fan or a hater of her cocky persona, you’d be unwise not to respect it.
The Origin of Squid Game and Squid Game on TikTok
The series was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars actors such as Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryeung. The Origin of Squid Game is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. Its premise is controversial and some say that the game is a knockoff of As the Gods Will, the famous Japanese game based on a Japanese manga. There are some similarities between the two games, from the oversized creepy doll heads to the countdown timers.
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
e-cryptonews.com
Web3 is Enabling Community-Based Manga and Anime Series
Picture this: you’re a Spiderman fan, and you really want to buy his adventures. You’re a studio or production company, and you really want to buy the character of Spiderman from Marvel. You have an idea for his storyline, you want to make him live out new adventures, you want to introduce him to new characters and new twists. What can you do? Theoretically, nothing.
ComicBook
Naruto Shares Special 20th Anniversary Reel: Watch
You might find it hard to believe, but Naruto has crossed one of its biggest milestones to date. October 3rd marks the anime's 20th anniversary, and as you can imagine, fans are feeling pretty emotional about the event. After all, artist Masashi Kishimoto inspired generations with Naruto and its cast of colorful heroes. And now, a special reel has been released highlighting the best moments from the anime.
Comments / 0