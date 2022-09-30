Read full article on original website
"It was shocking": Neighbors push for action after two die in Cracker Swamp Road car crash during Hurricane Ian
EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Five glowing flowers and a baseball cap form a memorial for two lives lost on Cracker Swamp Road on Friday during Hurricane Ian flooding. For some neighbors, it's two lives that could've been easily saved, and if anything, they're hoping it's a call to action.
Man falls off Shave Bridge following crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 46-year-old Yulee man is dead after he fell from a Fernandina Bridge on Wednesday. The Florida Highway Patrol says the man had a medical issue as he was driving a U-Haul truck eastbound on State Road 200 crossing the ICW Bridge. He ran off the road and collided into the concrete barrier. FHP says the man then got out of the vehicle and leaned on the barrier before falling more than 50 feet over the wall into the grass below. He did not survive the fall.
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclists, including firefighter, face felony charges of eluding law enforcement
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says it clocked two motorcyclists in Jacksonville over the weekend traveling at speeds over 100 mph on area highways. Both were stopped, FHP said, and face felony charges of eluding police. According to FHP, Roderic Brown, 33, sped past a trooper Saturday...
Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County
A Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled out of the floodwaters in hard-hit Hardee County after Hurricane Ian collapsed a bridge and washed it away.
Clay County authorities search for two missing teens
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating two missing teens in the Orange Park area. 17-year-old Catherine Elizabeth Kelly and 16-year-old Kayla Jo Hout both left Paddock Lane off of Blanding Boulevard around midnight Tuesday and have not been seen since.
WESH
VIDEO: Florida State Highway Patrol vehicle pulled from floodwaters in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Florida police recovered a state highway patrol car from floodwaters in Ocala on Sunday. A trooper was in the vehicle when the road washed away due to flash flooding brought on by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. “The trooper was able to escape through the window and...
News4Jax.com
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
News4Jax.com
JSO Dive Team pulls body from pond after witnesses hear man screaming at complex on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside Tuesday morning after witnesses called 911 when they heard screaming coming from the water, said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit Sgt. James Hopely. Witnesses called 911 around 4:57 a.m. after they heard a...
Man shot in domestic dispute in Orange Park, Clay County police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot Monday morning on Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park. STORY: More than a dozen Navy sailors return to families after 6-month deployment. According to detectives, deputies responded to a call about a domestic...
News4Jax.com
Man who shot officer dies after jumping from Dames Point Bridge following 20-mile chase: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after shooting a Jacksonville police officer and leading law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase Sunday night before jumping off the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officials said it started with an attempted burglary around 10:50 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Purple Alert: Police search for missing Clay County woman with memory loss who disappeared over 24 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating a missing woman last seen leaving her home early Monday morning. Officials said Rebecca Faye Malott, 48, was last seen leaving her home near CR 218 around 5:30 am. Rebecca is described as 5′5″ with red and blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.
Jacksonville officer survives shooting, suspect found dead after jump from Dames Point Bridge
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE: JSO has identified the suspect as 37-year-old Charlie Brown. One neighbor told Action News Jax he heard five gunshots late last night. Another woman said she’s lived in the neighborhood since 1999. When she heard the gunshots, she ran to her bedroom for safety.
10NEWS
Sheriff: Man used baby as shield during standoff with Flagler deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man is in jail after deputies say he held a baby up between him and lawmen last week during a standoff at a fast food restaurant. Brandon Leohner, 28, is charged with kidnapping and "using a minor as a human shield" after he abducted the 1-year-old while armed with a gun," a Flagler County Sheriff's Office new release states.
Multiple buildings destroyed in westside fire
Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says three buildings that were under construction burned and are now a complete loss. Crews responded early today to Jammes Road and Sweetbay Lane. JFRD spokesman Eric Prosswimmer says they encountered a new construction project with no power and no one inside.
WCJB
WATCH: Burglary suspect leads ASO, CCSO deputies on high-speed chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County and then leading deputies on a chase. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Laviniu Duliga, 55, was trying to break into a home near Southeast Wacahoota Road in Micanopy. After the residents called 911, he took off in his silver Ford SUV.
Former Clay County sheriff dies
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Former sheriff, Jennings Murrhee passed away Saturday evening. Murrhee was served as Sheriff for Clay county from 1964 to 1988. Clay County Sheriffs Department said on their Twitter page that they send their deepest condolences. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
10NEWS
Skydiver killed after parachute malfunctions
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver was killed in what Florida police called a parachute malfunction and hard landing. The skydiver, identified as an adult male, was at Skydive DeLand when the incident happened Monday, according to WKMG-TV. The DeLand Police Department has not yet released any additional information. This...
News4Jax.com
Woman says SUV was stolen in broad daylight in Five Points neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman says she was right in front of her home in the Five Points neighborhood and had just finishing jumping her battery when her car was stolen in broad daylight. The woman, who spoke to News4JAX on a condition of anonymity, said one man had...
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects announced, starting soon in Middleburg
Clay County announced two new road projects starting soon in Middleburg. One along Camp Ridge Lane and another on Honeysuckle Circle. Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation.
