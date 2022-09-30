ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6 review: "Changes the face of Middle-earth"

By Jack Shepherd
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu83o_0iGLG2PH00

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 6. Turn back if you haven't seen the new installment in Amazon's epic Tolkien adaptation.

There comes a moment in every great TV show’s run where everything clicks into place – when you, as a viewer, realize you can’t stop watching; that you’re here for the long haul, however many seasons are ahead. For the Sopranos, that episode was the show’s self-contained fifth installment, ‘College’, in which Tony finally acts on his gangster impulses. For Lost, it was ‘Walkabout’ in which John Locke’s secret is first revealed. Games of Thrones ’ first season was solid throughout, but the infamous ninth episode, ‘Baelor’, guaranteed its place on the pop-culture pantheon. Now, that moment has come for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The show’s sixth episode has the feel of a finale. Storylines connect as Galadriel and Arondir finally meet. A villain goes from simply intriguing to entirely engrossing. A volcano erupts and changes the face of Middle-earth forever. And that’s not to mention the battle, an epic fight between the Orcs and Southlanders that dominates the runtime and would not have been out of place in one of Peter Jackson’s movies. The Rings of Power series has continuously blurred the barrier between film and television, and the line has been completely wiped here.

I’m getting ahead of myself. The episode starts with Adar, played with fascinating reservation by Joseph Mawle, giving a pep talk to his Orcish children. They have been slaves, he says, but no longer. Their time has come. No more hiding in the shadows, waiting for daylight to disappear. They march on the stronghold, yet Arondir has set a trap – the humans have run to a nearby town where they set up another ambush. There’s some tepid celebration as they watch Adar’s armies being blown up, though there’s still a fight on the horizon. Bronwyn gives a disappointingly cliché speech to muster the men, yet her words to Theo moments later – about light conquering darkness – are resoundingly Tolkien-esque. Meanwhile, on a boat heading to Middle-earth from Númenor, Isildur and Galadriel talk for the first time. Elendil’s there. She issues an order to make haste.

It’s a decent but not spectacular start, with a few good lines here and there but nothing too riveting. However, as Gandalf would say, it's the deep breath before the plunge. Moments later, chaos erupts: Arondir and Bronwyn are fending off a wave of Orcs, Arondir taking on one particularly large fella. Despite the Elf being one of many main characters, the fight is framed and shot in a way that gives tension – as if he really could die. A heroic Bronwyn saves him and there’s victory. A weaker show would have ended there, the conflict coming to an end. Indeed, it feels like a set piece coming to a close. And then the Southlanders realize they’ve been killing their own kind under Orcish masks. Another wave of Orcs attack. The (good) humans take shelter in the keep and Bronwyn’s hit by an arrow that pierces through her. It’s bloody and tense and riveting.

Adar breaks into the barn and starts brutally murdering Southlanders. Arondir, more emotional than we’ve seen before, is willing to give up Bronwyn to hide Sauron’s sword. It’s Theo, though, who breaks and gives Adar the weapon. And then, when all hope is lost, a surprise: Galadriel really did make haste. Like Éomer’s riders at Helm’s Deep, the Númenorians rush into combat. There are some slightly gratuitous shots of slow-motion horses (it works better here than in episode three, though it’s still a strange choice) but that doesn’t speak to the thrilling, nonstop action that unfolds, brilliantly directed brilliantly by Charlotte Brändström. It’s a fight that unites these disparate story threads, giving some needed cohesion to the overall series. And The Rings of Power does not let up. Galadriel and Halbrand chase a fleeing Adar, with Halbrand spearing the villain’s horse and almost killing Adar before Galadriel stops him. “Do you remember me?” Halbrand asks. “No,” Adar responds with a sinister smirk. (Is that because Halbrand’s actually the shape-shifting Sauron? Probably.) It’s a haunting moment and once again shows Adar to be a great antagonist – something that becomes even clearer once the dust has settled.

Galadriel goes to confront Adar, chained up in the barn. I wrote last week about finding it hard to love Galadriel as a character, and Adar points out exactly why: her rhetoric – that of an unflinching, battle-hardened leader – is dogmatic. He calls her a mirror to Morgoth, and he has a point. Galadriel’s not been going about her quest particularly well. She has no sympathy for anyone who dies during her journey to rid the world of Orcs. After all, in the opening episode, we saw her own party of warriors turn on her, the group not wanting to sacrifice their lives because of her hunch about Sauron. Could and should she have approached that differently?

The scene with Adar gives Galadriel’s character more nuance than any other in the series. Shot with dutch angles, the whole thing feels sinister and uneasy. Where Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings told a story of good versus evil, The Rings of Power is playing in a gray area – an area that suits today’s modern television climate. And somehow, that’s not all for Galadriel. She sits down with Halbrand and the sexual tension that’s been building goes into overdrive. They both felt something racing into battle together – could this be love? When Halbrand turns out to be her brother’s killer, it’s going to be awkward (yes, I’m doubling down on him being Sauron).

As the Southlanders celebrate, Theo realizes the sword that Adar was hunting is missing. One of the evil men managed to get away with the weapon. Even worse, the sword’s not just a blade, but a key to unlocking the dam above the Southlands. And even worse still, once the dam’s unlocked, the water rampages across the land and into the earth’s belly, setting off a volcano – one that will one day be called Mount Doom. Galadriel watches as the dust washes over her. It’s an unsettling, spectacular, cinematic image to finish on.

By telling a focused story and bringing characters together, The Rings of Power delivers its best episode yet – an episode that, if the show holds its quality in check, could prove the point where the series hooks even the naysayers. It’s a stunning statement of intent for the next two episodes (and the already-confirmed four seasons beyond that).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available now on Amazon Prime Video. After more Rings content? Check out our guide to the Lord of the Rings timeline and our interviews with the Rings of Power cast and showrunners .

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’

With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy

House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Mawle
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7 Gets Slammed by Marvel Fans for Being "So Boring"

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latest Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is undoubtedly gaining positive reactions from fans. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the premiere episode was met with massive enthusiasm from the audience, thanks to Mark Ruffalo's return as the fan-beloved Bruce Banner aka Hulk, who gave the MCU newcomer a walkthrough on how to navigate her new life as the latest gigantic raged hero.
TV SERIES
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Episodes
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra

When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales is accused of 'dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers' by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else 'make their name'

The Princess of Wales is dashing the hopes of a generation of photographers by taking her own pictures of the royal children rather than letting someone else ‘make their name’ doing it, a royal photographer has said. Kate, 40, has published photos over the years to mark significant...
WORLD
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy