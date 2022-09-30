New Orleans Athletics launches Wake the Lake campaign to educate students about Nov. 9 Student Experience Fee vote

On Sept. 6, Elena Voisin, a Loyola pre-health senior, was handing out flyers to fellow students for a march in favor of reproductive rights in front of the Danna Center. The march itself was organized by the Louisiana Abortion Rights Action Committee, according to the flyer. Voisin said that many students were interested in finding out more about the cause and joining the movement, which they said, is especially relevant due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade this past summer.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO