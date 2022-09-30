New Orleans Athletics launches Wake the Lake campaign to educate students about Nov. 9 Student Experience Fee vote

Read full article on original website
Poor officiating affects another Saints game
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of Horrors
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the Saints
Loyola Maroon
Student stopped from handing out fliers for pro-abortion protest
On Sept. 6, Elena Voisin, a Loyola pre-health senior, was handing out flyers to fellow students for a march in favor of reproductive rights in front of the Danna Center. The march itself was organized by the Louisiana Abortion Rights Action Committee, according to the flyer. Voisin said that many students were interested in finding out more about the cause and joining the movement, which they said, is especially relevant due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade this past summer.
crescentcitysports.com
NSU’s Antonio, Tulane’s Anderson, ULL’s Garror earn Louisiana college football weekly accolades
LAKE CHARLES – Northwestern State wide receiver Javon Antonio, Tulane linebacker Nick Anderson and Louisiana punt returner Eric Garror have been named this week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association College Football Players of the Week, the organization announced on Monday. Antonio had his second straight nine-catch, 100-plus-yard, two-touchdown performance...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish gives $100K to Christian crisis-pregnancy center to hire staff, repair buildings
Jefferson Parish is giving $100,000 to a Gretna-based nonprofit that provides resources to families facing unexpected pregnancies and advocates against abortion. The Parish Council signed off on the donation to the Community Center for Life, Inc. on Wednesday at the request of District 1 Council member Marion Edwards. The Christian...
WDSU
Metairie restaurant closes after famed chef retires
METAIRIE, La. — A beloved Metairie restaurant is temporarily closing as the head chef hangs up his apron. Chef Andrea Apuzzo announced his retirement from his famed restaurant Andrea's. The restaurant closed Sunday. The chef hosted some high-profile celebrities and every Louisiana governor for the past four decades. The...
NOLA.com
Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories, attendance numbers
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. More than 107,000 people turned out for the event. The National Fried Chicken Festival also awarded Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, for best use of...
cenlanow.com
New Orleans ranks as 43rd most “unfaithful” city in America, infidelity study shows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked New Orleans as the 43rd most “unfaithful city” in the country. Two more Louisiana towns made the cut , but on the other end of the spectrum. Baton Rouge, is our nation’s 180th most “faithful” town, and Shreveport ranks as 120th.
canalstreetbeat.com
Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼
Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
spoonuniversity.com
Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants
I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NOLA.com
This Marine Corps veteran 'doesn't play.' Can he fix New Orleans' streets?
Six months ago, the officials in charge of New Orleans’ $2.2 billion street and waterline program promised that big changes were coming, to speed projects that were bogged down in endless delays. Today, City Council members say they’re still deluged with pleas for help, from weary residents of the...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
NOLA.com
DXC Technology ends incentive pact with state as hopes for 2,000 New Orleans tech jobs fades
Five years ago, state and local elected officials announced with fanfare that tech giant DXC Technology was opening a “digital transformation center” in downtown New Orleans, promising 2,000 jobs in what Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time billed as the state's largest-ever tech-focused economic development project. But...
bizneworleans.com
Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership
NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
NOLA.com
PHOTOS: Creative use of space gives New Orleans couple an outdoor retreat in the middle of the CBD
Ashley and Brad Becnel are urbanites through and through: After years in Washington, D.C., they learned to love living in the middle of everything a city has to offer. But with their home in New Orleans' CBD, they've also found a way to build in a rare quiet outdoor retreat, giving them the best of all worlds. Read Kara Nelson's story here.
Mayor's office admits to using French Quarter apartment
NEW ORLEANS — The Mayor’s Office now admits – Latoya Cantrell has been living in a city-owned apartment rent-free. A city spokesman acknowledged the mayor has been living without paying rent in the apartment in the historic Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square, but said she has every right to do so.
NOLA.com
At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats
With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of Pontalba apartment on Jackson Square questioned; group requests probe
Armed with photos of Mayor LaToya Cantrell hopping out of a city-owned SUV and claims that it has “cooperating witnesses,” a watchdog group has asked the New Orleans City Council to investigate Cantrell’s personal use of a city-owned apartment on Jackson Square. The Metropolitan Crime Commission said...
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
crescentcitysports.com
No. 21 Southeastern pulls away for 48-14 win over Murray State
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 21/24 Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored 28 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 48-14 nonconference win over Murray State Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern (3-2) extended its winning streak to three games with Saturday’s victory. The Lions...
WWL-TV
City offering a chance to pay overdue bills without late fees
The city of New Orleans is offering amnesty to some people with late bills. You still have to pay the bill but they'll waive late charges.
