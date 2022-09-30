Read full article on original website
Phantom of the Auditorium Murder Mystery
The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department and Frank O’Brien Papen Community Center will transform its auditorium to offer a Phantom of the Auditorium Murder Mystery event on Oct. 22, 2022. The event will provide an eerie, real-time mystery. Character details will be provided through a special...
Capital Outlay workshop at City Hall
The City will present an educational workshop, “New Mexico Capital Outlay Workshop,” for community members from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in Council Chambers at Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. “This workshop came as a recommendation from Mayor Pro Tem (Kasandra) Gandara...
Fall and winter water restrictions
Daytime summer water restrictions, which are in effect annually from April 1 to Sept. 30, have expired for 2022. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 and continuing through March 31, 2023, Las Cruces Utilities water customers are allowed to water outdoor vegetation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. only on their designated watering days.
