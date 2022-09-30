ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

Texas Women’s Foundation (October 6)

Texas Women’s Foundation (TXWF) keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Luncheon: Allyson Felix, who reigns as the most decorated American Track & Field Athlete of all time after winning her bronze and gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Themed “Transforming Communities,” this year’s event will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Parkland Media Pitches

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Parkland offers no-cost mammograms, education. During October, Parkland Health will offer events throughout Dallas County to promote breast health and breast cancer awareness. Parkland will host itsannual “Come Together for the Cure” Breast Health and Wellness Expo on two Saturdays this month (10/8 and 10/15). The interactive event for breast cancer fighters, survivors, caregivers and friends will feature Parkland financial assistance, breast health education and community resources, blood pressure/glucose screenings, flu shots and more. The events will also offer no-cost mammograms for those registering in advance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
texasmetronews.com

Open Letter from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

You probably know that I am not afraid to vote against a city budget. After all, back in 2020, I did just that. That was because the budget then didn’t meet residents’ needs to the levels it could have and should have. The budget that year included public safety cutbacks, lacked meaningful tax relief, and did not provide for sufficient infrastructure spending.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Fort Worth, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
texasmetronews.com

Wiley College Head Basketball Coach, former Duncanville Standout Tiffany Jackson Passes Away from Cancer

Former teammates, players, coaches, and WNBA players took to social media to mourn Tiffany Jackson who passed away on Monday evening at the age of 37 from cancer. Jackson was named head coach of Wiley College’s women’s basketball team earlier this year in April. She is a former assistant coach and standout player at the University of Texas in Austin and was a member of Duncanville High School’s 2003 State Championship Team. Jackson finished with 16 points to earn game Most Valuable Player honors for Duncanville, which went 39-1 that season.
DUNCANVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy