Ian McKellen, two-time Oscar nominee, Tony award-winner and recipient of a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II, is set to appear in a pantomime production of “Mother Goose” this winter. McKellen announced the news on Monday morning in central London by emerging from a giant gold egg alongside comedian John Bishop, who will also be starring in the production. Former “Great British Baking Show” host Mel Giedroyc (pictured above, holding McKellen’s hand) will also appear. McKellen will play the title role of Mother Goose (also known as “Ma”) while Bishop will play Mother Goose’s husband Vic (“Pa”). As the show opens, the...

MOVIES ・ 30 MINUTES AGO