Rock Hall, MD

mocoshow.com

Antique and Classic Car Show Coming to Rockville

The City of Rockville has announced that an antique and classic car show will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11am-3pm at the Glenview Mansion at Rockville Civic Center Park (603 Edmonston Dr., Rockville). Additional details below. “The show’s 59th edition will be held 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Rockville...
ROCKVILLE, MD
kentchamber.org

Kent School to Host Secondary School Fair

On Wednesday, October 5, Kent School will host a secondary school fair for students in Grades Six, Seven and Eight and their parents or guardians. The event Will be held in the M. V. “Mike” Williams Gymnasium from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Several independent and area public schools, both day schools and boarding schools are participating including The Gunston School, The Hill School, McDonogh School, Mercersburg Academy, Oldfields School, Pomfret School, St. Andrew’s School, St. James School, St. Timothy’s School, Woodberry Forest School, and Kent County High School. Kent School’s secondary school fair is open to all families in the area and there is no fee to attend.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homeless encampment takes over part of Baltimore Farmers' Market space

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A homeless encampment prevented some vendors at the Baltimore Farmers Market from setting up their stalls Sunday. The weekly market is held under the Jones Falls Expressway and features almost 100 vendors. Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for Mayor Brandon Scott, said the city wasn't aware that...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Perry Hall, Carney

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The luck just keeps on coming for local Maryland Lottery players. In addition to the winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket that was sold in Bowleys Quarters last week, two more players cashed in recently. Lottery officials say a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket was sold at the High’s store...
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

Eastern Avenue shut down due to Middle River crash

——— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday afternoon crash in Middle River. The crash was reported at just after 4 p.m. on October 3 along Eastern Avenue at Bengies Road (21220). The Maryland State Highway Administration reports that Eastern Avenue has been shut...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
kentchamber.org

Board of Education Approves Updated 2022-23 School Calendar

The Kent County Board of Education approved updates to this year's school calendar Monday, Sept. 12 to incorporate a Virtual Day Learning Plan. The Virtual Day Learning Plan includes synchronous and asynchronous instruction days. On synchronous days, students will receive real-time virtual instruction at home from teachers via live teleconferencing...
KENT COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning

WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
WHITE MARSH, MD
rockvillenights.com

Hurricane Ian now Tropical Rainstorm Ian In North Carolina, minimal impact so far on Maryland, Rockville

Hurricane Ian is blamed for the deaths of more than 14 people in the southern United States so far, but as Tropical Rainstorm Ian, its outer bands have not made much of a scratch on the Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia areas yet. At this hour, there is only 1 power outage in Montgomery County, caused by a fallen utility pole in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring. Rain has not been constant, and winds have been more breezy than gusty to this point.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco

A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Light Rail will be operating on regular Sunday schedule

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE 10/02 AT 8:30AM. A Light Rail spokesperson says the trains will be operating on their normal Sunday schedule. The earliest train times will be at 10 a.m. from Hunt Valley, and 10:30 a.m. from Cromwell, they said. The regular schedule will follow. You can check...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: Missing Silver Spring Teen Traveled to Chicago by Amtrak Train

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old Silver Spring girl who has been missing since September 27. Rebeca Aragon-Soto was last seen at approximately 7:45 a.m. on September 27, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hampshire Green Lane, MCPD said in a news release. An investigation by detectives revealed that Aragon-Soto took the Amtrak train to Philadelphia and then to Chicago.
SILVER SPRING, MD
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
thequakerquill.org

Review: Not Your Typical Murder Podcast

“Land of the Unsolved” is not your typical mystery or thriller podcast. It won’t send chills down your spine or make you frantically check the doors and windows before sleeping. Instead, it will open your eyes to the politics, and corruption, surrounding Baltimore. “An unsolved murder is like...
BALTIMORE, MD

