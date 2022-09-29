ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Giants walk off in final 2022 home game

SAN FRANCISCO -- A year after beating them 17 times in 19 meetings, the Giants lost the season series to the up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks. But they at least finished on a high note. David Villar's walk-off single gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks in 10 innings Sunday...
numberfire.com

Angels' Michael Stefanic sitting Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels did not list Michael Stefanic in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Stefanic will ride pine Sunday as Mike Trout rejoins the Angels' lineup in centerfield and bats second. David Fletcher will take over at second base from Stefanic, Livan Soto will cover shortstop, Luis Rengifo will start at third base, and Taylor Ward will post up in right field.
numberfire.com

Mark Mathias not in Rangers' Saturday lineup

Texas Rangers infielder Mark Mathias is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mathias is being replaced in left field by Josh H. Smith versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 87 plate appearances this season, Mathias has a .256 batting average with an .847 OPS, 6...
numberfire.com

Tyler Naquin not in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Naquin is being replaced in right field by Jeff McNeil versus Braves starter Charlie Morton. In 324 plate appearances this season, Naquin has a .237 batting average with a .728 OPS, 11 home...
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giatns infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 445 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .232 batting average with a .655 OPS,...
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Baltimore Sunday

The Baltimore Orioles did not list Rougned Odor in their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Odor will sit out Sunday's game while Terrin Vavra starts at second base and bats seventh against the Yankees. Odor has 13 home runs, 49 runs, 53 RBI, 6 stolen bases,...
numberfire.com

Diamondbacks leave Cooper Hummel off Sunday lineup

The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Cooper Hummel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Hummel will take a seat Sunday while Carson Kelly starts at catcher and bats second against the Giants. Hummel has made 197 plate appearances so far as a pro, and has...
Yardbarker

On This Day in Cubs History: Maddux Wins 20th Game

Greg Maddux is remembered today for his time with the Atlanta Braves, winning four straight Cy Young awards, a World Series and three pennants. But often forgotten is Maddux's first Cy Young award which came in his final season with the Chicago Cubs in 1992. A free agent at year's...
numberfire.com

Nate Eaton sitting Saturday evening for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Eaton is being replaced at third base by Hunter Dozier versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. In 111 plate appearances this season, Eaton has a .260 batting average with a .723...
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Vin Scully Calls Final Game, Steve Finley Clinches NL West With Grand Slam, 4 Players With 30 Home Runs & Sandy Koufax

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw legendary broadcaster Vin Scully call the final game of his illustrious career, Steve Finley clinch the 2004 National League West title in grand fashion, four players reach 30 home runs and Sandy Koufax dominate in the 1963 World Series. Having decided to...
numberfire.com

Boston's Abraham Almonte starting Sunday

The Boston Red Sox will start Abraham Almonte in right field for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Almonte will bat sixth and start in right field Sunday while Alex Verdugo takes the day off. Almonte has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is averaging 5.4 fantasy points per...
numberfire.com

Dodgers scratch Chris Taylor on Saturday, Cody Bellinger to start

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. After Taylor was scratched, Trayce Thompson was moved to left field while Cody Bellinger was positioned in center and the seventh spot in Saturday's batting order. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, numberFire's...
