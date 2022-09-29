Read full article on original website
gchscougars.com
Cougars advance with impressive win – GDR Sports: Steve Heath
FORTVILLE — The result was the same, but the way accomplished was more decisive. Greenfield-Central defeated New Palestine 4-1 in one of two semifinal round matches of Mt. Vernon Sectional 47 of the IHSAA Boys Tennis Team State Tournament Thursday…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out...
gchscougars.com
Cougars getting healthier – GDR Sports: Steve Heath
They aren’t 100 percent healthy, but the Greenfield-Central Cougars will be healthier when they play host to Yorktown tonight in a matchup of two of the better football teams in the Hoosier Heritage Conference…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out the following link!. https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/09/29/cougars-getting-healthier/
