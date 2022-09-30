Brown pitches its campus as one set in “the heart of Rhode Island’s vibrant capital city,” boasting its ostensibly active membership in the Providence community. University initiatives across the city — such as commitments to local schools — are certainly commendable, but they also epitomize a kind of top-down altruism, where an institution hands out charity without fully understanding who it’s helping. This kind of patronizing giving becomes more troubling when examining Brown’s direct interactions with the local community, which make it clear that the University sees itself more as a superior than as a partner. If Brown truly wants to be an integrated member of the neighborhood, it must be willing to do the hard work and become a true urban ally of the city and College Hill.

