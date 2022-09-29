ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

gchscougars.com

Cougars advance with impressive win – GDR Sports: Steve Heath

FORTVILLE — The result was the same, but the way accomplished was more decisive. Greenfield-Central defeated New Palestine 4-1 in one of two semifinal round matches of Mt. Vernon Sectional 47 of the IHSAA Boys Tennis Team State Tournament Thursday…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out...
GREENFIELD, IN
gchscougars.com

Cougars getting healthier – GDR Sports: Steve Heath

They aren’t 100 percent healthy, but the Greenfield-Central Cougars will be healthier when they play host to Yorktown tonight in a matchup of two of the better football teams in the Hoosier Heritage Conference…. For more on this GDR Sports article, check out the following link!. https://www.greenfieldreporter.com/2022/09/29/cougars-getting-healthier/
GREENFIELD, IN
gchscougars.com

Murphy Nabs Athlete of the Week Award – GDR Sports: Steve Heath

Tyler Murphy of the Trine University men’s soccer team was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Men’s Soccer Offensive Athlete of the Week, earlier this month, after picking up victories in three matches from Sept. 5-11. Murphy, a junior from Greenfield, and Greenfield-Central High School…. For more...
GREENFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

The best start to October weather for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – The pretty weather continues across the Hoosier state!. Beautiful weather continues across Indiana with sunshine and dry skies overhead. Minimal cloud coverage will be present through Monday. Windy conditions. It was a breezy day across central Indiana again to wrap up the weekend. Muncie reported peak gusts...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Great Day TV’: Visit Indiana on Chain O’ Lakes State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Amy Howell, the director of tourism, marketing and communications at Visit Indiana. Howell talked about...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard begin Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on West Jefferson Boulevard for road improvements beginning on Monday. The restrictions will be between North Glendale Drive and Reckeweg Road. Weather permitting, work is expected to be finished Monday, Oct. 31.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne police sought help to find 13-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Friday night was seeking help to find a missing 13-year-old boy. Zaveion Fletcher was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Friday in the area of Kekionga Middle School in the 2800 block of Engle Road. He was wearing a white shirt, light colored blue jeans, and white Nike shoes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
FORT WAYNE, IN

