Missourinet
Signed, sealed and delivered: Governor signs Missouri’s special session bills
Missouri’s special session bills have been signed into law. Gov. Mike Parson has signed off today on an income tax cut package and an extension of some agriculture tax credits. Parson called the Missouri Legislature back to the state Capitol to pass the measures. The tax credits run through...
Missourinet
56 Missouri judges running in November to stay on the bench
When Missouri voters cast their general election ballot, they will be asked whether to let 56 nonpartisan judges keep their job. Two Missouri Supreme Court judges, 10 Court of Appeals judges, 22 circuit court judges, and 22 associate circuit court judges are campaigning to retain their seat on the bench.
Missourinet
Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)
Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
