Phone Arena

There may be no surprises left as every last bit of Pixel 7 details have leaked

Pixel 7 leaks are gaining momentum each day and if this pace continues, Google will have nothing new to reveal about these phones on October 6, or so it seems. We saw some leaked specs and videos over the weekend which disclosed previously unheard details about Google's upcoming phones. They did leave out some info but WinFuture's Roland Quandt has filled those gaps today by publishing "the complete official data sheet."
Phone Arena

Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug

According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Phone Arena

Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) has leaked a pair of 30-second commercials for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7. The ad for the former details a new Macro Focus feature that won't be available on the Pixel 7. This will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to snap close-ups. The Super Res Zoom, which featured a 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom for the Pixel 6 Pro, goes to 6x optical and 30x hybrid on the new premium model.
Phone Arena

Pixel Watch gets unboxed early by Redditor who snaps photos with his Pixel 6

A Redditor using the handle "Suckmyn00dle" somehow got his hands on a Google Pixel Watch. The device won't be made official until this Thursday's Made by Google event giving us the impression that this guy wasn't supposed to have the timepiece in his possession. He also said that he wouldn't turn it on because he didn't want to get caught which is another reason why we have a hunch that he wasn't supposed to have the box.
Phone Arena

You can start the process of setting up your Pixel Watch right now via the Fitbit app

Tomorrow, Google will hold its Made by Google event which will unveil the two new Pixel 7 handsets, two new Nest items, and the Google Pixel Watch. But if you plan on purchasing the Pixel Watch, there is a way that you can start setting up the device today, even before the timepiece has been introduced and made official. You won't be able to fully set it up now, but you can put the wheels in motion just one month shy of being exactly three years ago to the day that Google parent Alphabet bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion.
Phone Arena

Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro

It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you use battery saving mode on your phone?

Ah, batteries! The one area of modern electronics that is lagging behind. Today we have 4nm chipsets, organic LED displays, 100x zoom cameras in our smartphones but the lithium-ion cells inside still use pretty much the same technology from the day they were invented, back in the 60s. The truth...
Phone Arena

They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account

Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about. two other...
Phone Arena

It's the end of the line for the first Pixel series meant to challenge the iPhone

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL entered this world with a bang. This series, Google hinted, would be the Pixel's first real attempt to compete with the iPhone and with Samsung's Galaxy S line. To combat renders of the Pixel 4 that were just beginning to leak, Google decided to disseminate a tweet with a real legitimate photo of the Pixel 4 approximately four months before the phone was to be unveiled.
Phone Arena

Xiaomi makes 200MP camera phones mainstream with the 12T series

Xiaomi just announced its long-awaited addition to the universe of affordable camera phones - the 12T Pro and 12T - both sporting main sensors in excess of 100MP. By in excess we mean double in the case of the 12T Pro that starts from 749 EUR/USD, and an 108MP sensor on the 12T which costs just 599 EUR/USD.
