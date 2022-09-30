Tomorrow, Google will hold its Made by Google event which will unveil the two new Pixel 7 handsets, two new Nest items, and the Google Pixel Watch. But if you plan on purchasing the Pixel Watch, there is a way that you can start setting up the device today, even before the timepiece has been introduced and made official. You won't be able to fully set it up now, but you can put the wheels in motion just one month shy of being exactly three years ago to the day that Google parent Alphabet bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO