People are buying the hell out of the discounted like new 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 power
Although Apple is rumored to release new iPad Pro models this month, the 2021 iPad Pro will always have its own place by virtue of being the first slate with Apple's Intel-rivaling M series chips. They were on the pricier side but right now, Amazon is selling the pre-loved 11-inch iPad Pro in excellent condition for just $699.97.
There may be no surprises left as every last bit of Pixel 7 details have leaked
Pixel 7 leaks are gaining momentum each day and if this pace continues, Google will have nothing new to reveal about these phones on October 6, or so it seems. We saw some leaked specs and videos over the weekend which disclosed previously unheard details about Google's upcoming phones. They did leave out some info but WinFuture's Roland Quandt has filled those gaps today by publishing "the complete official data sheet."
Which Pixel bugs were fixed by today's October update? The answer is right here!
It is the first Monday of the new month which means only one thing. Google has released the October Android security update and the functional updates for compatible Pixel handsets. Right now, there are eight Pixel models still receiving support and the new software versions are:. Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.221005.002.
Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 announcement?
It’s that time of year - the nights are growing longer, and the wind starts blowing colder. But alongside all the shivers and umbrellas, Autumn brings us a wave of technology events and new device launches. Apple kind of rode on the last days of Summer with its iPhone...
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
If there is one manufacturer other than Apple which has shown it's serious about tablets, it's Samsung, and one of the South Korean giant's best Android tablets to date is selling at a discount right now. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you would want in a slate: a vibrant...
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug
According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) has leaked a pair of 30-second commercials for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7. The ad for the former details a new Macro Focus feature that won't be available on the Pixel 7. This will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to snap close-ups. The Super Res Zoom, which featured a 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom for the Pixel 6 Pro, goes to 6x optical and 30x hybrid on the new premium model.
Google's Pixel 6a budget champion drops to new record low price ahead of Pixel 7 debut
With so few question marks hovering over Google's next high-end Android handsets, you could say the time has already come to make a decision. Will you go for the inexpensive and barely upgraded Pixel 7 or 7 Pro this holiday season or last year's oft-discounted and thus even cheaper Pixel 6 or 6 Pro?
Pixel Watch gets unboxed early by Redditor who snaps photos with his Pixel 6
A Redditor using the handle "Suckmyn00dle" somehow got his hands on a Google Pixel Watch. The device won't be made official until this Thursday's Made by Google event giving us the impression that this guy wasn't supposed to have the timepiece in his possession. He also said that he wouldn't turn it on because he didn't want to get caught which is another reason why we have a hunch that he wasn't supposed to have the box.
Google Pixel Watch: The anti-Apple Watch I've been waiting for? A new default for Android users?
Welcome to Techtober! Coming up – big daddy Google with its Pixel 7 event, starting October 6 at 10am ET. Although the Pixel 7 smartphone series will steal the show, we're also getting something else exciting – Google's first smartwatch – the aptly named Google Pixel Watch!
Retailer posts Pixel 7 Pro benchmark video ahead of tomorrow's launch event
A new video of the Pixel 7 Pro has emerged with someone running benchmarks on it. It comes from Bangladesh-based retailed Gadgetfull BD who had previously also posted an unboxing video of the phone. This time there is more emphasis on the phone's performance. The Pixel 7 duo will be...
You can start the process of setting up your Pixel Watch right now via the Fitbit app
Tomorrow, Google will hold its Made by Google event which will unveil the two new Pixel 7 handsets, two new Nest items, and the Google Pixel Watch. But if you plan on purchasing the Pixel Watch, there is a way that you can start setting up the device today, even before the timepiece has been introduced and made official. You won't be able to fully set it up now, but you can put the wheels in motion just one month shy of being exactly three years ago to the day that Google parent Alphabet bought Fitbit for $2.1 billion.
Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro
It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
Check out the full specs of the upcoming noise-cancelling OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with spatial audio
Following the recent release of both Apple's long overdue AirPods Pro 2 and Samsung's similarly feature-packed Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, it might seem hard to recommend the OnePlus Buds Pro as the best wireless earbuds option for, well, anyone nowadays. But that's where the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are...
Vote now: Do you use battery saving mode on your phone?
Ah, batteries! The one area of modern electronics that is lagging behind. Today we have 4nm chipsets, organic LED displays, 100x zoom cameras in our smartphones but the lithium-ion cells inside still use pretty much the same technology from the day they were invented, back in the 60s. The truth...
Last-minute leak highlights all the key differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Is there such a thing as an excessively leaked phone? Can you get tired of seeing and hearing about a mobile device (or two) ahead of an actual launch event? If your answer to both of those questions is yes, odds are you've been following the incessant churning of the.
They grow up so fast: Google Pixel gets its own Twitter account
Google is all set to fully announce its next flagship smartphones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which it previewed back in May. Nearly everything is apparently known about the phones, so the event will be more of a formality. The company may also tell us more about. two other...
It's the end of the line for the first Pixel series meant to challenge the iPhone
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL entered this world with a bang. This series, Google hinted, would be the Pixel's first real attempt to compete with the iPhone and with Samsung's Galaxy S line. To combat renders of the Pixel 4 that were just beginning to leak, Google decided to disseminate a tweet with a real legitimate photo of the Pixel 4 approximately four months before the phone was to be unveiled.
Xiaomi makes 200MP camera phones mainstream with the 12T series
Xiaomi just announced its long-awaited addition to the universe of affordable camera phones - the 12T Pro and 12T - both sporting main sensors in excess of 100MP. By in excess we mean double in the case of the 12T Pro that starts from 749 EUR/USD, and an 108MP sensor on the 12T which costs just 599 EUR/USD.
Here's how you can save an unbelievable $1,000 on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 (no trade-in)
For such an incredibly sophisticated device that initially appeared to sell like hotcakes, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 powerhouse has sure received a large number of substantial discounts in many places in the short time it's been available. Of course, those super-early sales reports may have been greatly exaggerated, explaining...
