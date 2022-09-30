ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners losers Missouri. Winner: Malaki Starks. Remember the acrobatic interception made by Starks against Oregon?...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Missouri reveals uniform combination for Week 5 game against Georgia

Missouri football released their Week 5 uniform combination through the program’s official Twitter account. Most of Missouri’s uniform combinations have been pretty good this year and this week’s is no different. The results haven’t lived up to the quality of the threads, but that could always change.
