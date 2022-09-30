Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers following worrying win over Missouri
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners losers Missouri. Winner: Malaki Starks. Remember the acrobatic interception made by Starks against Oregon?...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart had a brutally honest assessment of Georgia's struggles vs. Missouri
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs survived a massive scare from Mizzou at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The Bulldogs needed a late comeback to pull off a 26-22 victory and remain unbeaten on the season. So, what went wrong for the Dawgs? Smart offered some very candid thoughts about...
LIVE Updates: Georgia @ Missouri
The live updates are rolling as Georgia takes on Missouri.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Jalen Carter, Georgia football defenders get into pregame confrontation with Missouri team
Columbia, Mo. — Tempers were running high even before kickoff on Saturday night. Jalen Carter, Tramel Walthour and Nazir Stackhouse got into a pregame confrontation with several members of the Missouri team. A punch by a Missouri player was thrown, though it was not clear which player threw it.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri reveals uniform combination for Week 5 game against Georgia
Missouri football released their Week 5 uniform combination through the program’s official Twitter account. Most of Missouri’s uniform combinations have been pretty good this year and this week’s is no different. The results haven’t lived up to the quality of the threads, but that could always change.
