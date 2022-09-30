Read full article on original website
Sports Schedules for McCulloch County and Surrounding Areas - Oct 3-8
Below is the schedule for the week of October 3-8. Brady HS at Ballinger HS, (AM) Brady MS at Ballinger JH, (PM) *Tickets for these events must be purchased in advance from https://bradyisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all.
Brady Cross Country Does Very Well at Inaugural Steve Golemon Memorial Scholarship Meet
Brady XC competed in the inaugural Steve Golemon Memorial Scholarship Meet on Wednesday, September 28. It was a long and challenging course, but each of the runners handled and competed well. The boys’ and girls’ courses were longer than two miles. Both the Varsity boys & girls teams finished third while the JV boys took second place. We are heading in the right direction for district. We have one more meet (Ballinger) before district on October 10, 2020.
Brownwood, Sweetwater and Snyder fall in non-district finale
Up next: District begins. Brownwood hosts Big Spring, Snyder travels to Greenwood and Sweetwater is off.
Shadrick "Shad" Bryson, 93
Shadrick "Shad" Newton Bryson passed away on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at the age of 93. Shad was born in Brady, Texas on June 24, 1929. He was a graduate of Rochelle High School. He married Doris Burns on June 25, 1950. Shad was a member of Rochelle Baptist Church....
Velma Roberts, 85
Velma Lou Roberts was born on September 18th, 1937, in Brady Texas. She passed from this life into her heavenly home on September 29, 2022, at the age of eighty-five. She was the daughter of Henry Marlin Pierce and Vonie Hunnicutt Pierce. She married Roy Ray Roberts on October 17, 1954, in Brady Texas.
Elisa Sandoval - Melvin.jpg
Elisa C. Sandoval, age 89, of Melvin passed away September 27, 2022. She was born April 17, …
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
Stephen Byrd, 71
Stephen Edwin Byrd was born August 30, 1951, in Brady, TX to WB and Mary Lou (Mitchell) Byrd. He attended Lohn ISD before transferring and graduating from Brady ISD. After high school he attended Southwest Texas State University on an athletic scholarship before transferring to Angelo State University where he received a bachelor's degree in business.
Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday
WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver
BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger. At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer. …
One-vehicle accident near Brownwood Country Club
A one-vehicle accident took place Sunday evening on County Road 225 near the Brownwood Country Club. Witnesses on the scene stated a pick-up truck began to wobble uncontrollably, eventually lost control, left the roadway, and overturned. No major injuries were reported. DPS Troopers are on the scene investigating. More information...
2 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Runnels County Tuesday afternoon. A press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety reveals Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, and Jeffrey Stewart, 43, of Ballinger, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened […]
Historical marker approved for George Edward Smith
The Brown County Historical Commission has obtained a state historical marker for early civic pioneer George Edward Smith. The marker has been approved and the Texas Historical Commission is ready to send the marker to the foundry. The cost for the marker is $2,300. The Brown County Historical Commission still...
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Court Records 9/30/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from September 23 through September 29:. Foster, Courtney Brook, Resist Arrest Search or Transport. Foster, Courtney Brook, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Hodges, Joseph Deshawn, Possession of Marijuana <2-oz. in Drug Free Zone IAT 4. Keeney, Robert Eric,...
Brady Council to Consider Light Agenda at Tuesday's Meeting
The Brady City Council will have a light agenda to consider for their regular meeting on Tuesday (Sept 20) at the Municipal Court Building. NOTE - This meeting will begin at 5:30PM rather than at 6PM. Council will approve the minutes of the previous meeting held on September 20 and then cover four action items on their agenda.
