FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Spooky "Stroll-a-Story" in Old Colorado City This OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
United Airlines drops LAX route to Colorado Springs, among cuts
A spokesperson for United Airlines claimed that most of the dropped routes would be resumed at some point in the future.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
springsmag.com
3 of the Best New Restaurants to Go Try Now
If you’re looking for the hottest new dining destinations in Colorado Springs, we have the scoop on three fresh placements on the food and beverage scene. These diversified establishments all bring a new wave of quality — and with it some welcome cultural fusion cuisine that ranges across town from the Academy corridor to Cheyenne Mountain. Here are the Springs’ tastiest newbies — three of the best new restaurants that rightfully have everybody buzzing for bites.
macaronikid.com
Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens
Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
Power restored near the airport in southeast Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Utilities restored a power outage affecting about 800 customers in southeast Colorado Springs.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
Dogs rescued from neglect and unsanitary living conditions
y of the Pikes Peak Region's Animal Law Enforcement team rescued two dogs who had been neglected and living in unsanitary conditions last week.
coloradopolitics.com
Democrat Jared Polis, Republican Heidi Ganahl come out swinging in first gubernatorial debate
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, painted contrasting pictures of Colorado during their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo. Seeking reelection to a second term, Polis described a state on the rebound after "some of the toughest years in our history" — including a series of historic wildfires, a global pandemic and worldwide inflation — while Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, repeatedly asserted that the state is "heading in the wrong direction" and blamed the incumbent for making Colorado among the most dangerous and unaffordable states in the country.
Manitou Springs Home Has an Amazing View of Garden of the Gods
People often use the phrase "million dollar views" when talking about a home with a picturesque landscape surrounding the home. If you are going to pay a premium for a view, you will certainly want to see this Manitou Springs home. The view from this home is worth $3.1 million...
KKTV
Boy reported missing for a 2nd time in 2 days southeast of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating 11-year-old Romeo. Romeo was reported missing southeast of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but returned home. On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. the sheriff’s office said he was once again missing.
KKTV
Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
KKTV
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
PikeRide in Colorado Springs continues to be a victim of theft. Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
KKTV
‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
highlandsranchherald.net
One death, one hospitalization following Lone Tree shooting
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, is 800-273-8255. U.S. residents can also connect to the lifeline by dialing 988. The Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide behavioral health crisis response system, is available 24 hours. People can call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. A Sept. 29...
Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course
When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
