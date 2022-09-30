ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
springsmag.com

3 of the Best New Restaurants to Go Try Now

If you’re looking for the hottest new dining destinations in Colorado Springs, we have the scoop on three fresh placements on the food and beverage scene. These diversified establishments all bring a new wave of quality — and with it some welcome cultural fusion cuisine that ranges across town from the Academy corridor to Cheyenne Mountain. Here are the Springs’ tastiest newbies — three of the best new restaurants that rightfully have everybody buzzing for bites.
macaronikid.com

Magic of the Jack O'Lanterns is Back at Hudson Gardens

Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is back in town for a second season. Officially open to the public on Friday, September 30th and open select nights through Halloween, Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns is returning to bring Denver a Halloween experience like no other. “After seeing how much...
coloradopolitics.com

Democrat Jared Polis, Republican Heidi Ganahl come out swinging in first gubernatorial debate

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his Republican challenger, Heidi Ganahl, painted contrasting pictures of Colorado during their first debate Wednesday night in Pueblo. Seeking reelection to a second term, Polis described a state on the rebound after "some of the toughest years in our history" — including a series of historic wildfires, a global pandemic and worldwide inflation — while Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, repeatedly asserted that the state is "heading in the wrong direction" and blamed the incumbent for making Colorado among the most dangerous and unaffordable states in the country.
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
KKTV

‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are being stolen and destroyed.
KXRM

Shooting on North Academy Blvd. leaves man injured

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man injured early Saturday morning. Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were notified of a shooting near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The reporting witness told CSPD that a victim left the scene in a silver Nissan sedan. When […]
highlandsranchherald.net

One death, one hospitalization following Lone Tree shooting

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, is 800-273-8255. U.S. residents can also connect to the lifeline by dialing 988. The Colorado Crisis Services, a statewide behavioral health crisis response system, is available 24 hours. People can call 844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255. A Sept. 29...
CBS Denver

Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course

When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
