Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
newsleaderonline.com
WRECK ON HIGHWAY 22
A 1998 International 490 truck loaded with grain overturned Sept. 19 shortly after 5 p.m. on Highway 22 near Mayo Bottom. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Christopher Hampton, 49, of Wildersville, was traveling southbound when the truck exited the right edge of the roadway. The report said the driver over corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver was injured, although the THP report did not say to what hospital he was taken for treatment. Photo by Ray Nanney.
westkentuckystar.com
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thunderboltradio.com
Added law enforcement personnel for Dresden Schools on Monday morning
Law enforcement and Weakley County Schools are investigating reports of multiple incidents that took place during Friday night’s football game between Dresden High School and McKenzie High School. Excitement during the game led to multiple reports of disruptive events. In the interest of safety, additional law enforcement personnel will...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Wreck on Flatwoods Road requires Air Evac
LIFE-SAVING RESPONSE – Eva VFD volunteers, the Air Evac crew, THP and BCSO officers, and BCRS members act quickly to ensure the safety of a trapped woman. On Wednesday evening, Sept. 21, two persons traveling in a four-door sedan on Flatwoods Road near Big Sandy were involved in a single vehicle accident in which the car exited the roadway, flipping on its top, and entrapping one of the vehicle’s occupants.
abc17news.com
WATCH: Wayne County deputy struck by ATV while transporting prisoner
WAYNE COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in an accident with an ATV on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at approximately 2:02 p.m. The deputy was transporting a prisoner to the Wayne County Jail when they were struck by an ATV driven by a juvenile female on Bromley Road in Southern Wayne County.
newsleaderonline.com
Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports
On September 18th, Bobby Mann stated that he placed his vehicle at the intersection of HWY 219 and Northwood Dr. on September 14th to be displayed for sale. Mr. Mann returned the vehicle back to his residence on September 17th. Mr. Mann also stated that on September 18th, when he returned home after church, he noticed that the license plate was missing from the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
WBBJ
Doctors discuss ‘Long COVID’, symptoms that may linger for months
JACKSON, Tenn. — Scientists continue to study the long term effects of COVID-19. “Long COVID” is the term used to describe the post-COVID condition, where many months after contracting COVID, people may still feel effects from the illness. Depending on how severe the COVID case was, the post-COVID...
Comments / 0