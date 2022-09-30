SANDPOINT — Deputies responded to a request to assist a BNSF Railway officer who had apprehended a suspect Thursday near the railroad crossing by the Schweitzer Red Barn. Dana Woodworth Hamric, 58, was sitting in her vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputy Kevin Schulte searched and questioned Hamric, who claimed there was nothing illegal in her vehicle. Schulte searched her person and found nothing. However, when a K-9 unit arrived and did a walk around of the vehicle, K-9 Deputy Leo alerted deputies to an illegal substance in the vehicle, according to court documents.

