Oldtown, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Railroad cop catches suspect

SANDPOINT — Deputies responded to a request to assist a BNSF Railway officer who had apprehended a suspect Thursday near the railroad crossing by the Schweitzer Red Barn. Dana Woodworth Hamric, 58, was sitting in her vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputy Kevin Schulte searched and questioned Hamric, who claimed there was nothing illegal in her vehicle. Schulte searched her person and found nothing. However, when a K-9 unit arrived and did a walk around of the vehicle, K-9 Deputy Leo alerted deputies to an illegal substance in the vehicle, according to court documents.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Warrants led to arrests, discovery of drugs

SANDPOINT — Two people were arrested and an unspecified amount of various drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized after a series of search warrants were executed in the city this week. The searches are a reminder that fentanyl is present in the community and region, Sandpoint Police Chief Corey...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant

POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Police execute drug search warrants

Sandpoint Police executed three search warrants this week at residences of suspected drug dealers. Following one of the warrants, Daryl N. David, 25, of Bonners Ferry, and Rachel J. Straley, 36, of Spokane, Wash., were arrested for possession of methamphetamine and cited and released for possession of paraphernalia and frequenting. Charges are pending lab results for the heroin and fentanyl.
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash

BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post.  Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
SANDPOINT, ID

