Ansonia, CT According to Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., the firm completed the following transactions. • Fred Messore, senior vice president, was the sole broker in the sale of 64 & 78 Pulaski Hwy. in Ansonia. The 27-acre lot of raw land was purchased by Fortitude Capital, LLC for $1.15 million. The seller, Peter Overchuk and Family, was represented by attorney’s Kevin Curseaden and Joy Topazian Moore with Curseaden & Moore, LLC. The buyer was represented by attorney Michael Hanna with Day Pitney, LLP.

ANSONIA, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO