The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
nerej.com
Messore and Bellard of Colonial Properties broker three land sales in Conn. totaling $3.25 million
Ansonia, CT According to Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., the firm completed the following transactions. • Fred Messore, senior vice president, was the sole broker in the sale of 64 & 78 Pulaski Hwy. in Ansonia. The 27-acre lot of raw land was purchased by Fortitude Capital, LLC for $1.15 million. The seller, Peter Overchuk and Family, was represented by attorney’s Kevin Curseaden and Joy Topazian Moore with Curseaden & Moore, LLC. The buyer was represented by attorney Michael Hanna with Day Pitney, LLP.
New Britain Herald
New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
marinebusinessworld.com
Last week's Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show saw buyers, sales
The 2022 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, which ran last weekend, Sept. 22-25, closed out NMMA's 2022 boat show lineup, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors. While weather impacted boat show attendance throughout the weekend, several exhibitors reported an uptick in sales year over year with many walking away with new prospects.
Register Citizen
What's next for closed Hartford trash plant? Officials say future still uncertain.
HARTFORD — The City Council has asked the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority for information about decommissioning a trash incinerator in South Meadows, but a MIRA official said the company already submitted the plan to the state environmental agency. The City Council last week unanimously passed a resolution calling...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans
(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
Register Citizen
Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure
A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less “auction” took...
NewsTimes
The new owner of JK’s restaurant is no stranger to Danbury or to restaurants. Here’s what we know.
DANBURY — The new owner of the downtown eatery JK’s that was run by the Koukos family for 98 years is no stranger to restaurants or to Danbury. Veteran restaurateur Nilton Coelho, whose eateries include Banana Brazil on Main Street, has taken over JK’s Original Texas Hot Wieners on South Street.
NewsTimes
Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region
Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
recordpatriot.com
New Haven Coliseum reaches 50th anniversary: It was ‘a failing concrete’ but ‘for boomers, it didn’t matter’
NEW HAVEN — Don Drapp, who grew up in West Haven, was 16 when he saw his first Kiss concert at the New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum — back when he could walk from his house to the city’s downtown. Aside from inexpensive tickets, Drapp recalled that...
NewsTimes
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
greenwichfreepress.com
Bye Bye, Mower-and-Blower Gangs. The Electric Robots are Here.
The Town of Greenwich, a green oasis an hour from Manhattan, has long tolerated some bizarre landscaping practices. Every morning except Sunday, pickup trucks begin driving along the Town’s tree-lined streets. The trucks are laden with large gas-powered lawnmowers and, in autumn, leaf blowers. The trucks park. A few...
Register Citizen
CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents
KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
recordpatriot.com
West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down
WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
A Majestic Sand Castle Appears on the Shores of New Milford’s Lynn Deming Park
WOW! You're looking at a Shark Tank Announcement Castle at Lynn Deming Park on the shores of Candlewood Lake. This Friday, October 7, on ABC's 'Shark Tank,' this New Milford sand castle will be featured on this Friday's episode as the owners of 'Create A Castle' will pitch their company. Check out their online lesson tutorial.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
