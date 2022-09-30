ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

nerej.com

Messore and Bellard of Colonial Properties broker three land sales in Conn. totaling $3.25 million

Ansonia, CT According to Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., the firm completed the following transactions. • Fred Messore, senior vice president, was the sole broker in the sale of 64 & 78 Pulaski Hwy. in Ansonia. The 27-acre lot of raw land was purchased by Fortitude Capital, LLC for $1.15 million. The seller, Peter Overchuk and Family, was represented by attorney’s Kevin Curseaden and Joy Topazian Moore with Curseaden & Moore, LLC. The buyer was represented by attorney Michael Hanna with Day Pitney, LLP.
ANSONIA, CT
New Britain Herald

New business opening on Woodland Street in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Insight of New England, LLC, SURE Program, New Britain Racial Justice Coalition, and Angelo Insurance Agency will all have their grand opening at a new location, 35 Woodland St., Saturday. The grand opening will be hosted by Candyce Scott, who is a Licensed Professional Counselor with...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
marinebusinessworld.com

Last week's Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show saw buyers, sales

The 2022 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, which ran last weekend, Sept. 22-25, closed out NMMA's 2022 boat show lineup, attracting nearly 10,000 visitors. While weather impacted boat show attendance throughout the weekend, several exhibitors reported an uptick in sales year over year with many walking away with new prospects.
NORWALK, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Naugatuck, CT
Connecticut Business
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Avelo CEO discusses upcoming plans

(WTNH) – This past year has been one of tremendous growth for Connecticut air travel. The state has seen new flights added at Bradley Airport, seaplane service at Sikorsky Airport, and the rebirth of Tweed-New Haven Airport. Avelo Airlines has transported the once moribund airport and has even bigger...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership

MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is coming to the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford. The Planning and Zoning Board recently approved the proposal for the owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc. to use the 43,960-square-foot building at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., currently has a location at 401 Gate Lane called Gabrielli Truck Sales Ltd.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

No Bidders Show For Newhall Foreclosure

A Newhallville two-family house that was built a decade ago by a local affordable homeownership nonprofit will soon be owned by the federal government — and then put out for sale again — after no bidders showed up to the property’s foreclosure auction. That bidder-less ​“auction” took...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

Hundreds without power in CT as Hurricane Ian remnants drench region

Hundreds of households across Connecticut are without power as the remnants of Hurricane Ian bring rain and stiff winds to the region. Nearly 1,500 customers are without power as of 4 p.m., according to Eversource and the United Illuminating Co., the two power companies that service much of the state.
WESTON, CT
NewsTimes

Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven

A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
NEW HAVEN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Bye Bye, Mower-and-Blower Gangs. The Electric Robots are Here.

The Town of Greenwich, a green oasis an hour from Manhattan, has long tolerated some bizarre landscaping practices. Every morning except Sunday, pickup trucks begin driving along the Town’s tree-lined streets. The trucks are laden with large gas-powered lawnmowers and, in autumn, leaf blowers. The trucks park. A few...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

CT Attorney General: "I will fight" for Beechwood residents

KILLINGWORTH — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong on Thursday vowed to fight for the residents of a local manufactured home park who say they're being mistreated by the property's owner. "You need an advocate, and I’m going to advocate as much as I can," Tong said. Tong met...
CONNECTICUT STATE
recordpatriot.com

West Haven says more The Haven site buildings to come down

WEST HAVEN — The Indianapolis-based owner of a long-stalled mall project along First Avenue has paid for nine demolition permits for blighted, rotted buildings on the site, according to the city's attorney. The fenced-off site of The Haven mall project has sat mostly dormant for years, with multiple buildings...
WEST HAVEN, CT
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People

For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
HADDAM, CT

