Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
13 of 26 Tennesseans charged in Jan 6 U.S. Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — A Tennessee man agreed to a plea deal this past week after being arrested on nine charges connected to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Of the 26 Tennesseans charged following the 2021 insurrection, Memphis area resident Ronald Sandlin was charged with the largest number of crimes.
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Tennessee high court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...
Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
Tennessee man charged with drug, traffic offenses after Graves traffic stop
A traffic stop early Sunday morning in Graves County resulted in charges for a Tennessee man. According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a vehicle at approximately 12:47 am, just west of US 45 North. During a search of the vehicle, methamphetamine and marijuana were discovered. The driver,...
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Two McKenzians arrested by TBI on drug charges
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two McKenzie men on multiple drug counts. The proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie led agents and investigators...
Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
Tennessee works with USDA, other southeast states on rabies vaccination distribution
The Tennessee Dept. of Health will work with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to prevent rabies in wild raccoons with the aerial distribution of oral vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, beginning Oct. 3, 2022. “Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock...
WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE
TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
Group of Pastors Calls Gov. Lee's "Day of Prayer" an Empty Gesture
Southern Christian Coalition says Lee's words on faith don't match his deeds. On the eve of a day that Gov. Bill Lee has declared a "statewide day of prayer," a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition lamented the governor's lack of action on justice and referred to his proclamation of the event as an "empty gesture."
