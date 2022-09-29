ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckenzie, TN

fox17.com

Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
COLUMBIA, TN
Alex Friedmann settles with state over prison confinement conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Department of Correction and Alex Friedmann, the man who was found guilty in an elaborate detention center plot, agreed to settle a federal lawsuit over the way he was imprisoned. The settlement includes policy changes and the payment of almost $50,000 in attorney's fee and costs.
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis

Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Two McKenzians arrested by TBI on drug charges

An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of two McKenzie men on multiple drug counts. The proactive investigation into drug trafficking in McKenzie led agents and investigators...
Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
TDOT worker hit and killed on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation died after being hit by a vehicle on I-55, according to TDOT. Memphis Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. When authorities arrived, that TDOT worker was...
Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE

TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
Group of Pastors Calls Gov. Lee's "Day of Prayer" an Empty Gesture

Southern Christian Coalition says Lee's words on faith don't match his deeds. On the eve of a day that Gov. Bill Lee has declared a "statewide day of prayer," a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition lamented the governor's lack of action on justice and referred to his proclamation of the event as an "empty gesture."
