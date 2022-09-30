Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna Carney
Related
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of October 2, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
harvardpress.com
Kennedy & Company to bring retail nursery and landscape design services to town
Over the past several months, passersby may have noticed activity at 295 Ayer Road, on the land in front of the Harvard Solar Garden. First trees by the road disappeared and brush was cleared away, leaving a large open space. A small gray house, clearly abandoned, now became visible. Then balled trees and a few shrubs began arriving. Most recently a stone sitting wall appeared next to Ayer Road. And then a sign, flanked by a shrub and small tree.
Ziggy Bombs prepares to open downtown Worcester restaurant in a few weeks, hangs sign above storefront
The much-awaited opening of a popular food truck’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Worcester is just a few weeks away. A bright, colorful sign for Ziggy Bombs, a specialty steak and cheese sub joint, was hung over the restaurant’s 72-78 Franklin St. storefront on Friday afternoon. Owner and chef Mike Devish told MassLive that the finishing touches on the interior would take another few weeks, and then he would be open for business.
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Sep 25 to Oct 1. There were 238 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,536-square-foot home on Burma Road in Fitchburg that sold for $400,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nerej.com
The closer to Boston, the less risk the property has, this really benefits owners within Rte. 128 - by David Skinner
How do we think about suburban industrial sites in a world that some would say is “spinning out of control?” What are the trends that need to be noticed? Where are the dangers? The pitfalls? Equally as interesting, where are the opportunities? Where are the most likely places to score, and score big? Here are a few topics that inform our conversation.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salem, MA
Looking for something great to eat in Salem, MA? This is a list that can help. Whether you are just passing through the area, or if you’re a local looking for something you haven’t tried before, then you’ve come to the right place. Taking into account the...
homenewshere.com
Longtime Town Crier sportswriter, our friend Mike Ippolito, has passed away
On Monday morning, longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito unexpectedly passed away at the age of 54. All of us here at the Town Crier and our Wilmington and Tewksbury communities are completely devastated with his passing. For the past two decades Mike has been a contributing writer for the...
Town outside Boston makes list of best places for families
BROOKLINE - Fortune magazine says one of the best places in America for families to live is "parked in Boston's backyard."Brookline was No. 16 on the magazine's list of the "25 Best Places to Live for Families."Fortune says it ranked about 2,000 communities based on education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability."The town of Brookline truly combines the best of urban and suburban living," Fortune wrote, highlighting the town's walkability, public transit access, schools and senior groups.Town administrator Chas Carey said it was an honor for Brookline to be "recognized as a great place to live and raise a family.""We pride ourselves on being a vibrant and diverse community, one that aims to support residents of all ages and walks of life," Carey said. Living in Brookline isn't cheap of course - Fortune noted that the median sale price for a single family home is just over $930,000.Coming in first was Ann Arbor, Michigan. Click here to see the full list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
WCVB
Wind spreads fire among four triple-deckers, including former Wahlberg home
BOSTON — Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers, including one where the Wahlberg family used to live, in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke, the situation began at approximately 10 a.m. He said heavy wind conditions pushed the fire to three...
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
Boston Globe
These are the best train routes in New England, according to readers
Readers shared 10 scenic routes for your next train trip. Boston.com readers love train travel, and with the proposal for an overnight train from Boston to Montreal, Canada gaining steam, we asked readers for their favorite train travel in New England. They sent us local train routes that were both practical and picturesque.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Add a Self-Guided Tour of This Majestic Massachusetts Castle to Your Adventures
Would you look at this? From a skull of one of Christopher Columbus' crewmen to stunning bluff views of the Atlantic nestled in Gloucester, this place is definitely a picture-worthy adventure. From seaside concerts and self-guided tours to private events and renting out this castle for parties, the Hammond Castle...
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $1 million prize won in Shrewsbury
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts went home several hundred-thousand dollars richer Friday. A $1 million prize, an award that comes out to $650,000 before taxes, was won from the “$15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The winning ticket was bought at Shrewsbury Gas & Market in Shrewsbury. The $1...
hot969boston.com
8 things to do in Boston after Midnight….and #1 is just between you and me
Looking for things to do in Boston? Well…. If you have lived in the Boston area for any amount of time you may have noticed that it seems like a ghost town late at night. If New York City is the City that never sleeps Boston is the city with over-bearing parochial parents who enforce a very strict bedtime. However, maybe you are the type of kid who wasn’t above tying the bed-sheets together and escaping out of your bedroom window in the middle of the night. If so this list of things is right up your alley!
whdh.com
Car drives into restaurant in Saugus
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston Market in Saugus was damaged after a car drove into the restaurant. Footage of the car and restaurant captured by 7NEWS showed signs of damage from the overnight crash, which is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story;...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire
The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
Comments / 0