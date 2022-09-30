Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Danny N. Tate, 77
Danny N. Tate, 77, a resident of Sagle, Idaho, and formerly of Palouse, Wash., passed away at his lake home on Bottle Bay (Lake Pend Oreille), Idaho, on Sept. 29, 2022. Danny was born June 14, 1945, in Spokane, Wash., to Harold H. and Lucile (Harrington) Tate. He joined one older brother, Wayne S. Tate. The family moved to Moscow, Idaho, briefly and then to Pullman, Wash. Danny graduated from Pullman High School in 1963. He served in the Washington and Idaho National Guards.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Festival accepting poster submissions
The Festival at Sandpoint has is accepting submissions for the 2023 fine art poster contest. The Festival at Sandpoint’s fine art poster tradition has been ongoing since the start of the organization in 1982. What started as advertisement and fundraising for the Festival at Sandpoint has now become a way to showcase some of the community’s many talented artists and celebrate and publicize their work.
Bonner County Daily Bee
KLT talk offers look at elusive pumas
SANDPOINT — Yes, there has been mountain lion activity at the Pine Street Woods. That's why the Kaniksu Land Trust invited Jim Williams, wildlife biologist and mountain lion expert, to give a talk about his experiences with this elusive animal. "I love to talk about wildlife and conservation, but...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Packed agenda keeps county busy
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners saw a packed business meeting Tuesday morning with over 20 agenda items. After last week’s meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum, all three commissioners Dan McDonald, Jeff Connolly, and Steven Bradshaw were in attendance. The meeting began with the passage...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Verla Lorena Jones, 95
Verla Lorena Jones, 95, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Athol, Idaho. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the New Song Bible Church in Sagle, Idaho. Verla was born March 4, 1927, in Greenwood, Wis., to Skyles and Alma Carruthers....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Ronald Bill Hatch, 85
Ronald Bill Hatch, 85, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Sandpoint Idaho. Ronald was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Oct. 4, 2022
Torch club members elected senior Paige Carter as this year’s president. Bud McConnaughey is vice-president and Lorraine Roberts is secretary. The Cedar Post, the SHS newspaper, is the only weekly high school printed newspaper in Idaho, according to Mike Borden, SHS senior and CP staffer. The CP staff is advised by Mr. Bob Hamilton.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Building the future
SANDPOINT – Soon, the sound of hammers and the smell of sawdust will fill the air of the classroom housing a new residential carpentry program at Sandpoint High School. Steven Wimer, who is teaching the class, said the students are excited about the class and have already taken off with the course material and will soon start building.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Open house to detail firefighting efforts
BONNERS FERRY — An open house detailing efforts to fight the Kootenai River Complex fires is being held today. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the Kootenai Wildlife Refuge barn. There will be no formal presentation and residents are invited to stop by, look at maps and talk to representatives from the fire management team, the Bonners Ferry Ranger District and local government.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Concert features Masters of Hawaiian Music
SANDPOINT — You’re invited to an evening basking in the music of the islands on Wednesday. The Pend Oreille Arts Council is presenting Masters of Hawaiian Music featuring three Grammy Award-winning artists: George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho and Tia Carrere. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Tickets are $28 for adults and $10 for youths/students.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Details emerge in school threats
SANDPOINT – More details are emerging on threats made over the now confirmed social media platform SnapChat against schools in the Lake Pend Oreille District. LPOSD superintendent Dr. Becky Meyer said the threat was reported to the administration by several Sandpoint High School and Sandpoint Middle School students “minutes” after it was posted.
Bonner County Daily Bee
VIDEO: Washington amongst top five most expensive states to buy a home
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Homebuyer.com, Washington is one of the top five most expensive states to purchase a home. Despite the mortgage company reporting the evergreen state tips the national scale, real estate agent Melissa Murphy said home buying in Spokane is more practical today than recent years.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldog XC does well at meet
LEWISTON — The Sandpoint Bulldogs had a strong showing at the Inland Empire Championships in Lewiston in cross country action on Saturday. The Sandpoint High School girls team finished eighth as a team, with 22 full teams and 176 competitors racing, and the JV team finished fourth out of nine teams and 80 competitors. In the men's race, the varsity team finished 11th out of 30 and the JV team finished sixth out of 17.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Join Johnson's fast-growing list of supporters
May 17 was a sad day for the citizens of Bonner and Boundary counties. In a closed election, Sen. Jim Woodward lost the primary to Scott Herndon. Voter turnout was modest, resulting in the loss of a popular incumbent and an upset by Herndon, the master of nasty and deceitful campaign tactics. And have you heard that Herndon’s campaign is under investigation by the Idaho Secretary of State for violation of campaign finance laws?
Bonner County Daily Bee
Railroad cop catches suspect
SANDPOINT — Deputies responded to a request to assist a BNSF Railway officer who had apprehended a suspect Thursday near the railroad crossing by the Schweitzer Red Barn. Dana Woodworth Hamric, 58, was sitting in her vehicle when deputies arrived. Deputy Kevin Schulte searched and questioned Hamric, who claimed there was nothing illegal in her vehicle. Schulte searched her person and found nothing. However, when a K-9 unit arrived and did a walk around of the vehicle, K-9 Deputy Leo alerted deputies to an illegal substance in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs fall flat in loss to Moscow
After a barn-burner of a first game, the Bulldogs fell flat, losing in four sets to the Moscow Bears at home of Les Rogers Court, 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 16-25. The Bulldogs dominated in the first set, racing out to an 11-4 lead behind powerful serving and strong kills, keeping Moscow off track until the Bears called a time out. Moscow was able to pull within four points, but Sandpoint methodically hammered the ball just out of the reach of the Bears, forcing another time out.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bulldogs come up just short against Lewiston
A big hitting night by Hailey Roeder wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs volleyball team to pull off a win as Sandpoint lost to Lewiston on Thursday 25-19, 14-25, 16-25, and 22-25. Roeder had 16 kills and two blocks for the Bulldogs on the volleyball court, Sandpoint coach Karen Alsager...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Two killed in motorcycle crash
Two people have died as a result of a motorcycle collision Sunday. Idaho State Police said the gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was southbound Highway 41 near Blanchard when the rider failed to maintain lane. The motorcycle crossed left of center, ran off the highway off the east shoulder and went into a tree line.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
