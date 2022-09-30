After a barn-burner of a first game, the Bulldogs fell flat, losing in four sets to the Moscow Bears at home of Les Rogers Court, 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 16-25. The Bulldogs dominated in the first set, racing out to an 11-4 lead behind powerful serving and strong kills, keeping Moscow off track until the Bears called a time out. Moscow was able to pull within four points, but Sandpoint methodically hammered the ball just out of the reach of the Bears, forcing another time out.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO