Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Los Angeles Lakers' Starting Five: "This Is Gonna Be A Rough Year."
Los Angeles Lakers fans weren't happy looking at new coach Darvin Ham's potential starting five. Ahead of the upcoming season, the lineup sees Damian Jones at center, Anthony Davis at power forward, LeBron James at small forward, while Kendrick Nunn and Russell Westbrook come in as shooting guard and point guard respectively.
Yardbarker
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Video Of Los Angeles Lakers Scrimmaging In Practice: "Oh Brother, Another Season Of Bricks."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a disappointing 2021-22 season, and they were far from the championship-caliber team that many expected them to be at the start of last year. They had injury and chemistry issues throughout the year and were also a poor defensive team. It is clear that the...
Yardbarker
3 bad contracts the Blackhawks could trade for
The Blackhawks have the 5th most salary cap room in the NHL, what could they do with it?. With Blackhawks training camp and pre-season kicking off recently Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson met with the media to discuss some topics. One of them was salary cap room. The Blackhawks currently sit in an intriguing position. They are 5th best in terms of most salary cap room in the NHL and are looking to take advantage of the space they have by taking on some bad contracts through trade to pick up some draft capital for the 2023 NHL draft. Here are a few candidates the Blackhawks could trade for.
Yardbarker
Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker
Prospects of Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Remains ‘Real’
That said, the Lakers don’t seem likely to rush into a trade involving Westbrook, and very well could wait to see how well he fits into new coach Darvin Ham‘s system, per Charania, Amick and Buha. According to the report, Ham and Westbrook are already off to a better start than former coach Frank Vogel and Westbrook.
Yardbarker
Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener
October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cardinals take Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright, and Yadier Molina out of game together
When the 2022 season ends for the St. Louis Cardinals, it will be the end of an era with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina both hanging up their cleats and retiring. On Sunday, they played their final regular season home game at Busch Stadium and it was very fitting that Adam Wainwright, another core player in St. Louis for so many years, was on the mound.
Yardbarker
Oilers waive McKegg, assign eight to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have made a number of roster moves Sunday placing Greg McKegg on waivers and assigning eight others to the AHL Condors. Forwards Xavier Bourgault, Seth Griffith, Noah Philp and rearguard Michael Kesselring and Phil Kemp, as well as Olivier Rodrigue were loaned to the Condors. Forward Luke...
NHL・
Blackhawks return No. 7 pick Kevin Korchinski to WHL
The Chicago Blackhawks gave up quite a bit this offseason to draft Kevin Korchinski, selecting the young defenseman with the No. 7 overall pick. That pick was part of the return from the Ottawa Senators for Alex DeBrincat, meaning there is a lot riding on Korchinski’s development. Monday, the...
St. Louis Blues officially introduce 'Blues Hall of Fame'
This morning, the St. Louis Blues took a big step in honoring their storied franchise history. The team announced the establishment of the Blues Hall of Fame, created to “recognize franchise legends.” The inaugural class will be announced on Opening Night for the team; which is Oct. 15, hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Ben Simmons to make Nets debut Monday against 76ers
Ben Simmons hasn't played in an NBA game since June of 2021. However, the three-time All-Star might finally be ready to return to the floor. After missing the 2022 season dealing with mental health issues and a back injury that eventually required surgery, Simmons will reportedly debut for the Brooklyn Nets in their preseason opener on Monday.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Selected No. 24 For His Statue Outside Lakers Arena: "24 Was More Challenging, And I Tend To Gravitate To Things That Are Harder To Do."
Kobe Bryant left a huge mark on the game of basketball, becoming one of the 10 greatest players to step foot on the court. The Black Mamba spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he lived plenty of happy moments but also endured difficulties, trying to win more championships with the Purple and Gold.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
Yardbarker
NBA Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Maxey’s Dominant Start vs. Nets
The Philadelphia 76ers started their preseason on Monday night with a matchup on the road against the Brooklyn Nets. Being that Monday's game was the first showing for the Sixers in the offseason, they held a few key players back to issue them rest after spending the last six days in Charleston, South Carolina, for training camp.
Yardbarker
Heat reward reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro with four-year extension
Herro was the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft and made an immediate impact on the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He started five Finals games and scored the fourth-most playoff points of any rookie in NBA history, including 37 points in a narrow conference finals win over Boston.
Yardbarker
The Detroit Lions appear to have won over Colin Cowherd
While the Detroit Lions are currently 1-3 and coming off a 48-45 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the team appears to have made quite the impression on one high-profile analyst. Detroit fell behind 38-23 heading into the fourth quarter before Jared Goff threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes — one...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Becomes All-Time Home Run Leader Vs. Rangers In 8-3 Victory
The Los Angeles Angels had their bats rolling in the series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon. This included superstar Mike Trout, who went 3-for-4 on the day including a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was Trout’s 39th homer of the season and his 44th...
