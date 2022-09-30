ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

AP source: Mets calling up top prospect Álvarez vs Braves

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fR7xh_0iGKWAxD00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The first-place New York Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Álvarez for their pivotal weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the Mets had not yet announced the transaction.

The 20-year-old Álvarez is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com, which reported his promotion earlier. He batted .260 with 27 home runs, 78 RBIs and an .885 OPS combined at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse this season.

New York leads the NL East by one game over the defending World Series champion Braves heading into their three-game series in Atlanta that begins Friday night. Both teams are headed to the playoffs and have six games remaining in the regular season.

The division winner earns a first-round bye, while the second-place finisher will be the top NL wild card and host a best-of-three postseason series starting Oct. 7.

Álvarez, a catcher and right-handed hitter, figures to be used as the Mets' designated hitter against left-handed pitching — including Friday's scheduled Braves starter, Max Fried.

New York has received little production from right-handed hitters Darin Ruf and rookie Mark Vientos at DH since sending J.D. Davis to San Francisco at the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

Left-handed hitter Daniel Vogelbach is New York's regular DH against right-handers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates finish season with 5-3 win over Cardinals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The chants for Albert Pujols began in earnest in the eighth inning, with most of the red-clad fans inside PNC Park yearning for one last regular season at bat for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger.Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol heard them. And ignored them."I think (Pujols) delivered what he needed to deliver over the last 162 (games)," Marmol said with a laugh about the future Hall of Fame slugger, who became one of four players in Major League history to reach 700 home runs behind a memorable second-half surge.It was a surge that coincided with St. Louis' push...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
960 The Ref

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball gets $2 million offer from auctioneer

Cory Youmans, the fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball, has a very important choice to make. We just got a firm baseline for the kind of money we're talking about. JP Cohen, president of a sports memorabilia auction house Memory Lane Inc., told the Associated Press on Wednesday he has offered $2 million for the ball that broke the American League home run record. Youmans reportedly has not responded to his texts or emails.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Darin Ruf
960 The Ref

Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight...
MLB
960 The Ref

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second...
BRONX, NY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy