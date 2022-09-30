Colorado man flees court, rides bicycle to escape

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado authorities are searching for a man who fled a courtroom and escaped by riding a bicycle after he was ordered to be taken into custody, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Coon, 30, has several active felony arrest warrants. He faces charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness-victim and eluding police.

Coon entered a courtroom at about 2 p.m. MDT on Tuesday outside a secured perimeter, the Daily Camera reported. When a judge remanded Coon into custody, he bolted from the courthouse and ran out of the front entrance of the jail, according to the newspaper.

Deputies followed Coon for a short distance but could not catch him, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers from the Boulder Police Department also responded and established a perimeter. A witness told deputies they observed a man fitting Coon’s description fleeing the area on a bicycle, the release said.

An hour later a deputy said he saw Coon on a bicycle in Boulder, but deputies and officers from the Boulder Police Department were unable to find him, according to the Daily Camera.

Coon is still at large, and the sheriff’s office said he is believed to be in the Boulder area.

