ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Explainer: Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol

By ROB MAADDI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Wh5c_0iGKVMa800

Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.

The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center but was released and expected to return to Miami with the team.

"It was a scary moment. He was evaluated for a concussion and he's in the concussion protocol," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

Some who watched the scary injury want to know why Tagovailoa was playing just four days after his quick return Sunday prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.

“Player health and safety is at the core of the union’s mission,” the NFLPA wrote on Twitter. “Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing.”

NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said the review usually takes a week or two.

“Every indication from our perspective is that it was,” Miller said about the team and its doctors following concussion protocol on Sunday. “I know the player, the coach and others have spoken to this. And we are engaged in that review now. So we’ll come back with a formal answer to that question, something that we want to engage in.”

Before the game, Chris Nowinski, a founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation who played football at Harvard, wrote on Twitter: "If Tua takes the field tonight, it's a massive step back for concussion care in the NFL. If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued and should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right."

HOW WAS TAGOVAILOA CLEARED TO RETURN SUNDAY?

Tagovailoa appeared to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury after taking a hard hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano late in the first half. He missed just three snaps and returned after halftime. Tagovailoa and the team said a back injury was the reason for his instability after the hit and he wasn’t in concussion protocol. He was questionable to play on Thursday but started the game.

WHAT IS THE NFL’S CONCUSSION PROTOCOL?

A player who exhibits or reports symptoms or signs suggestive of a concussion or stinger enters protocol.

During each game, independent certified athletic trainers (ATC spotters) monitor the players on the field. If they see an impact to the head, they call a timeout and the player must be removed from the game, examined and evaluated. Team trainers, coaches or physicians, teammates, NFL game officials, sideline unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) or booth ATCs also can initiate the protocol.

Any player in concussion protocol undergoes a six-step evaluation by a team physician and UNC to determine the severity of the injury and whether or not they’re fit to return to the field. The final step is a neurological evaluation featuring a cervical spine exam, including range of motion/pain, evaluation of speech, observation of gait, eye movements and pupillary exam.

If any elements are positive, inconclusive or suspicious of concussion, the player is escorted to locker room.

In the locker room, a team physician and UNC conducts a full neurological exam and complete NFL Standardized Concussion Assessment Tool.

If abnormal, the player doesn’t return to play, undergoes periodic evaluation by a medical team and has a follow-up neurological exam.

The league instituted the system in 2011 after Cleveland Browns quarterback Colt McCoy took a helmet-to-helmet hit in a game and returned without being tested for a concussion. The Browns said that the team’s trainers didn’t see the hit because they were tending to other players and that no one told them about it. After the game, McCoy was diagnosed with a concussion.

WHAT IS FENCING RESPONSE?

According to healthline.com, “when a person experiences an impact that’s strong enough to cause traumatic brain injury, such as a concussion, their arms often go into an unnatural position."

Tagovailoa appeared to take that position, his fingers flexed awkwardly in front of his facemask for several seconds as he laid on the turf.

“The fencing response is often seen when a player is knocked down or knocked out during full-contact athletic competitions such as football, martial arts, boxing, rugby, and hockey,” per healthline.com.

It happened to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham during a Thursday night game against Kansas City last Dec. 17. Parham was removed on a stretcher and stayed overnight at a hospital for observation after being diagnosed with a concussion.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR TAGOVAILOA?

The severity of Tagovailoa’s concussion is not known, but it's seemingly encouraging he was allowed to fly with the team. He must undergo a five-step process before being allowed to take the field again. The fifth phase is a full practice followed by clearance from the team physician. After that, he must be examined by an independent neurological consultant.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
960 The Ref

Man tackled by Rams LB Bobby Wagner after running on field files police report

A man who was tackled after running onto the field during Monday night’s NFL game filed a police report against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner leveled the fan shortly before halftime of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported. The man, who ran across the field with what appeared to be a device emitting pink smoke, was thrown to the turf by Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings

Once again, the NFL schedule makers are handing us another gift of a fantasy football matchup — a theme early this season. We got Lamar Jackson versus Josh Allen, the Ravens vs. the Bills, last week, and while the weather kind of mucked up the final stat lines for almost everyone involved, we have a chance to remedy that in Week 5. The Cincinnati Bengals will travel up to Baltimore to face those aforementioned Ravens — and it doesn't look like the weather will be much of an issue as of this writing.
BALTIMORE, MD
960 The Ref

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Fencing Response#Chargers#American Football#Dolphins#Nfl Players Association
960 The Ref

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott can't yet grip well enough to play

For the long haul, Jerry Jones has tapped the brakes. Forget the Dallas Cowboys' win streak, forget Cooper Rush's 4-0 career record as a starter, forget the Cowboys team owner's self-created controversy over who might quarterback his team later in 2022. Tuesday morning, Jones told Dallas radio station 105.3 The...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
960 The Ref

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
960 The Ref

Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
NFL
960 The Ref

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy