16 Parents Who Are So Brilliant There Should Be Literal Shrines Dedicated To Them
1. This dad, whose kid kept bugging him to ride his Peloton, so he used a big wheel to make him his own:
2. This mom, who discovered that her kid's wagon makes a pretty good wine cooler:
3. This dad, who got really crafty with some wood to make a cool sound system for his phone:
My dad mad a wooden speaker system. from mildlyinteresting
4. This mom, who discovered that in a bind, a new tackle box makes a great snack box for her kiddos:
5. This dad, who needed a hair tie for his kid while traveling, so he used the luggage tag:
6. This mom, who made this helpful guide for her kid to learn to do the laundry:
My mother made a framed sheet to help me do laundry more. from mildlyinteresting
7. This dad, whose kids kept "borrowing" his socks, so he hid them in his tool drawer:
8. This mom, who converted her old milk bottles into art supply containers:
9. And this mom, who figured out a smart — and hilarious! — way of keeping her toddler out of the fridge:
10. This mom, who discovered that in a bind, a file organizer makes a great charging station for all of her kids' electronic devices:
11. This dad, who labeled his leftovers in a smart and very cheeky way:
The way my dad labels his frozen meals lol from mildlyinteresting
12. This mom, who discovered a genius way of keeping cool while watching her kids play outside in the heat:
13. This dad, who got a personalized license plate for his lawnmower:
I got my dad a personalized license plate for his auto mower from mildlyinteresting
14. This mom, who created this device to keep her kids from misplacing the remote:
15. This dad, who came up with a seriously genius way to sneak in a nap while at home with the kids:
16. And lastly, this dad, who created a sandwich that puts every sandwich chain to shame:
My dad asked me if I wanted an egg sandwich. I'm not even mad, this is genius! from funny
