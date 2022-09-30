ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

16 Parents Who Are So Brilliant There Should Be Literal Shrines Dedicated To Them

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHi7G_0iGKPhi100

1. This dad, whose kid kept bugging him to ride his Peloton, so he used a big wheel to make him his own:

Instagram: @the_bookster25

2. This mom, who discovered that her kid's wagon makes a pretty good wine cooler:

Instagram: @jacq.pc

3. This dad, who got really crafty with some wood to make a cool sound system for his phone:

My dad mad a wooden speaker system. from mildlyinteresting

4. This mom, who discovered that in a bind, a new tackle box makes a great snack box for her kiddos:

Instagram: @worrier.becoming.a.warrior

5. This dad, who needed a hair tie for his kid while traveling, so he used the luggage tag:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpZqF_0iGKPhi100
instagram.com / Via instagram.com

6. This mom, who made this helpful guide for her kid to learn to do the laundry:

My mother made a framed sheet to help me do laundry more. from mildlyinteresting

7. This dad, whose kids kept "borrowing" his socks, so he hid them in his tool drawer:

Instagram: @robevanstv

8. This mom, who converted her old milk bottles into art supply containers:

Instagram: @macarena_144_

9. And this mom, who figured out a smart — and hilarious! — way of keeping her toddler out of the fridge:

Instagram: @moms_beyond

10. This mom, who discovered that in a bind, a file organizer makes a great charging station for all of her kids' electronic devices:

Instagram: @jen.herbe.clark

11. This dad, who labeled his leftovers in a smart and very cheeky way:

The way my dad labels his frozen meals lol from mildlyinteresting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrIGU_0iGKPhi100
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

12. This mom, who discovered a genius way of keeping cool while watching her kids play outside in the heat:

Instagram: @inthekitchenwithmeredith

13. This dad, who got a personalized license plate for his lawnmower:

I got my dad a personalized license plate for his auto mower from mildlyinteresting

14. This mom, who created this device to keep her kids from misplacing the remote:

Instagram: @daniealene

15. This dad, who came up with a seriously genius way to sneak in a nap while at home with the kids:

I've convinced my kids that they can hypnotize me to fall asleep when I'm chasing them and it's their new favorite game. I'll literally lay down for a 10-minute nap in the hallway and they won't bug me because it "breaks their spell." It's my greatest win as a parent thus far.

@HenpeckedHal 06:47 PM - 27 Jan 2021

16. And lastly, this dad, who created a sandwich that puts every sandwich chain to shame:

My dad asked me if I wanted an egg sandwich. I'm not even mad, this is genius! from funny

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Shrines#New Favorite
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Greatest Long Pixie Cuts for Women Over 60 with Style

The best long pixie cuts for women over 60 are cropped with layers. The “lixie” as it’s sometimes called is longer than your standard pixie. I spoke with hairstylist Kate Gibson of Austin, TX, to get some of her best advice if you’re considering this haircut.
HAIR CARE
iheart.com

Kid With Name Like Something In A Bathroom Gets Teased, Parents Shocked

When it comes to figuring out what to call a baby, there are thousands of names to choose from, but even the most common ones can be subject to ridicule when the child reaches school. Kids can be pretty creative when it comes to making fun of others, so no name is truly safe, but there are definitely some names that are more likely to be the target of teasing. One name that it seems so obvious would cause torment was picked by a set of parents who somehow were caught off-guard years later when their son went to school. A friend of theirs explained what happened on Quora.
KIDS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy