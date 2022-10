ELVERSON – There have been some interesting new matchups as Lancaster Lebanon League play has gotten into full swing. Some of the most intriguing matchups are coming out of the new Section Three. Making the long trek from Quarryville to Elverson for the first time Friday was the Solanco Golden Mules. Solanco was off to a solid undefeated state-ranked start. The Twin Valley program, now led by Brett Myers, was looking for a signature 2022 win. Solanco jumped out quickly and held off a furious Twin Valley second-half comeback bid, to come away with a 32-25 victory Friday night.

QUARRYVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO