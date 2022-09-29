Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Alta Equipment Group Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG ("Alta"), a leading provider of premium material handling and construction equipment and related services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend on its Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock in the amount of $625 per preferred share. This will equate to a dividend of $0.625 for each of the outstanding Depositary Shares representing a 1/1000th fractional interest in one share of Series A Preferred. The dividend payment date is October 31, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2022.
Benzinga
NYSE American to Suspend Trading Immediately in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) and Commence Delisting Proceedings
NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol AMPE — from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's common stock on the NYSE American will be suspended immediately.
Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-20 (the “reverse stock split”). The reverse stock split will be effective at 4:01 p.m. (EDT) on October 6, 2022, and shares of Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) opens on Friday, October 7, 2022. The Common Stock will continue to trade on the NYSE under the trading symbol “QNGY,” but will trade under the following new CUSIP number starting October 7, 2022: 74764U 203. The reverse stock split was approved by Quanergy’s stockholders at the special meeting of stockholders held on October 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005503/en/ Quanergy Announces Reverse Stock Split (Graphic: Business Wire)
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions
MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) announced today monthly distributions of the following closed-end funds, all with declaration dates of October 3, 2022, ex-dividend dates of October 18, 2022, record dates of October 19, 2022, and payable dates of October 31, 2022:. Fund (ticker) Income/. Other. Sources/. Total. Amount/. MFS®...
Benzinga
Scope Carbon Announces Grant of Stock Options
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Scope Carbon Corp. SCPE ("Scope" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, consultants and advisors. The stock options granted are exercisable to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a term of 5 years and subject to Scope's vesting terms.
How Is The Market Valuing Cannabis Vs. Tobacco, Alcohol And Pharmaceutical Sectors?
Faced with challenging industry dynamics, economic headwinds, and unresolved doubts regarding any federal regulatory reform, investors have become less willing to pay for rosy EBITDA growth projections. The chart is based on data from 253 companies, arranged into ten industry groups. Several industries are often compared to cannabis, including Alcoholic...
Benzinga
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY ("Rockley"), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley's ordinary shares.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Benzinga
HGEN, CPNG & SFIX Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Benzinga
A Look At Bitcoin As The Crypto Works Its Way Toward An Oct. 10 Decision Deadline
Bitcoin BTC/USD was bouncing up almost 3% higher in tandem with the general market on Monday, which was spiking about 2.7% higher. The apex cryptocurrency was muted over the weekend, declining slightly on lower-than-average volume, which indicated consolidation. Bitcoin's most recent consolidation has been taking place within a triangle formation...
Comments / 0