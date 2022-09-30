ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating

English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Daily Mail

Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?

The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
The Guardian

NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds

Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
howafrica.com

Clara Christian, First Black Student of University of Edinburgh, Whose Husband Changed Name Over Racism

Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian is the first black student to have gained admission to the University of Edinburgh in 1915. Though she couldn’t graduate, her story is captured in the annals of the University of Edinburgh history as the first black woman who showed resilience in the face of racial discrimination and gender biases in an academic setting that had white majority and prevailed years on.
Physics World

A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups

People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
archyworldys.com

Record number of medical students. Doctors point to one problem

As reported by “Gazeta Wyborcza”, on October 1, medical studies will start almost 10 thousand. people, three times more than 15 years ago. Such a large number of students is related to the fact that there were more universities with medical faculties. To the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, the University of Technology and Humanities Kazimierz Pulaski in Radom or the University of Technology in Katowice this year is joined by the University of Warsaw.
BBC

Record number of nurses quitting the NHS

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
