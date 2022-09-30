Read full article on original website
The Tab
Universities face fines if not enough students get jobs after graduating
English universities could face fines if not enough students go on to professional work after graduating, the Office for Students has warned. The OfS, England’s higher education regulator, has published new minimum thresholds universities must meet or else risk hefty fines, as part of clamping down “low quality” courses which don’t improve students’ prospects.
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid variant BF.7 spreading rapidly and could be dominant within weeks
Another new Covid subvariant has been detected and is now spreading rapidly around the world - already making up a quarter of new cases in some countries. BF. 7, also known as BA. 5.2.1.7, is now making up 25% of cases in Belgium and 10% of cases in Denmark, France and Germany.
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
howafrica.com
Clara Christian, First Black Student of University of Edinburgh, Whose Husband Changed Name Over Racism
Dominican-born Clara Maguerite Christian is the first black student to have gained admission to the University of Edinburgh in 1915. Though she couldn’t graduate, her story is captured in the annals of the University of Edinburgh history as the first black woman who showed resilience in the face of racial discrimination and gender biases in an academic setting that had white majority and prevailed years on.
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
archyworldys.com
Record number of medical students. Doctors point to one problem
As reported by “Gazeta Wyborcza”, on October 1, medical studies will start almost 10 thousand. people, three times more than 15 years ago. Such a large number of students is related to the fact that there were more universities with medical faculties. To the Cardinal Stefan Wyszyński University in Warsaw, the University of Technology and Humanities Kazimierz Pulaski in Radom or the University of Technology in Katowice this year is joined by the University of Warsaw.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
Rising cases of variants BQ.1 and XBB could make COVID drugs all but useless, study finds
As colder weather sets in, public health experts are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 variants that could spell doom and gloom this winter, just like omicron did last year. Yet these nascent variants that are rapidly spreading abroad have an evil twist that omicron lacked: an ability to evade the drugs that humans have developed to fight the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
BBC
Tony Hickmott: Autistic man to be released after 21 years in hospital
An autistic man who has been held in a secure hospital for 21 years has been told he can finally go home. Tony Hickmott, 45, was sectioned after he had a mental health crisis in 2001, and despite a long fight by his family, he has not been released since.
Bosses are urged to offer staff more flexibility as data shows large numbers of Britons in their 50s have failed to go back to work since Covid pandemic
Huge numbers of Britons in their 50s have failed to return to work since the pandemic, prompting alarm within Government. A minister admitted yesterday that the drop is a ‘big worry area’. Some older employees are thought to have long Covid while others have reassessed their work-life balance.
Teen held in hospital for months due to lack of secure children’s home place
Case at family court highlights lack of facilities in England for very vulnerable youngsters
