Real estate NFT (not to be confused with NFT real estate) is slowly becoming a use case for non-fungible tokens. In January, venture capitalist, Bill Tai, said it was only a matter of time before stocks and real estate were sold as NFT. A month later, proptech firm, Propy, auctioned off a four-bedroom house in Gulfport, Florida as NFT that netted 210 ETH, with more listings in the pipeline.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO