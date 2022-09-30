ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

99.9 KEKB

The History Behind Colorado’s Tallest 14er Mt. Elbert

Colorado's love affair with our state's tallest 14er mountain dates back to the year 1874. Henry W. Stuckle of the Hayden Survey is credited as being the first person to the top of Colorado's 'Gentle Giant', a mountain that is now climbed by almost 25,000 people every year. Mount Elbert...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate

We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado

When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
99.9 KEKB

22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know

We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado’s Vail Resorts Ski Passes Are Going Digital

In a digital-heavy world, Vail Resorts is proving that they, too, can keep up with the times. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the mountain resort company officially shared its intentions to make the shift away from offering skiers standard physical lift tickets and to instead, provide skiers with digital tickets using a technology system that will be easily accessible via a smartphone.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah

Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Colorado’s New Blood Donation Center Now Open

The big day has finally arrived. Grand Junction, Colorado's new blood donation center officially opened today, Monday, October 3, 2022. If you're a blood donor, the new blood donation center is open and ready to serve. Here's where you'll find them. Grand Junction, Colorado's New Blood Donation Center. A few...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good

Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Fun House For Sale on Hall Drive Has It All

Today we are checking out a Grand Junction home in Fruitvale that comes with all the toys yet is still affordable! A rare thing in the Grand Valley so this one will go quickly. It's the perfect home to entertain, swim, and play. This home is presented by Amy Ashcraft...
99.9 KEKB

Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale

From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

2 Cute: These 2 ’80’s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’

First, you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado," then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple," and then you say, "They have a business?" It's wild, but fun. Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them, and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado

The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
COLORADO STATE

