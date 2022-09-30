Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
Related
The Best Haunted Houses in Colorado to Visit for Halloween Fun
It's October, and Colorado's Haunted Houses are beginning to announce their opening nights across the state. Take your pick from a haunted house, haunted corn mazes, haunted mines, and more. Today we're going to look at 5 of the most popular and terrifying haunted houses that have confirmed they will...
The History Behind Colorado’s Tallest 14er Mt. Elbert
Colorado's love affair with our state's tallest 14er mountain dates back to the year 1874. Henry W. Stuckle of the Hayden Survey is credited as being the first person to the top of Colorado's 'Gentle Giant', a mountain that is now climbed by almost 25,000 people every year. Mount Elbert...
99.9 KEKB
The 25 Best Beers Brewed In Colorado According to BeerAdvocate
We take our beer very seriously in Colorado. The state has made something of a name for itself when it comes to craft beers. Which brewery makes the best?. The website BeerAdvocate put together a list of the best beers brewed in Colorado. Here's a look at the top 25.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
99.9 KEKB
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
99.9 KEKB
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Photos from Grand Junction Colorado’s High School Band Showcase
Several Grand Junction and Western Colorado high school marching bands came together to literally knock it out of the park. Take a look at eight area school marching bands performing at last night's Grand Valley Showcase at Stocker Stadium. To say the performances were extraordinary would be a major understatement....
99.9 KEKB
Colorado’s Vail Resorts Ski Passes Are Going Digital
In a digital-heavy world, Vail Resorts is proving that they, too, can keep up with the times. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the mountain resort company officially shared its intentions to make the shift away from offering skiers standard physical lift tickets and to instead, provide skiers with digital tickets using a technology system that will be easily accessible via a smartphone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
99.9 KEKB
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction’s Pro Tips for Enjoying a Trip to Moab, Utah
Grand Junction's high desert playground continues just across the state line in Utah with two incredible National Parks that are both bucket list destinations you will love. Exploring Moab, visiting the Arches National Park, or checking out Canyonlands National Park are great ways to spend a weekend outdoors. Below we asked you for your tips for visiting Moab. If you have some great advice that will help others enjoy their stay even more then drop a comment on our station app or the KEKB Facebook page.
99.9 KEKB
Places You Need to Visit to View Colorado’s Awesome Fall Colors
The fall color change is a go in Colorado and despite the dry summer things seem to be just a tad behind schedule in parts of the state. The next couple of weekends will be a great time to take a fall drive to enjoy them. We asked you about...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction Colorado’s New Blood Donation Center Now Open
The big day has finally arrived. Grand Junction, Colorado's new blood donation center officially opened today, Monday, October 3, 2022. If you're a blood donor, the new blood donation center is open and ready to serve. Here's where you'll find them. Grand Junction, Colorado's New Blood Donation Center. A few...
99.9 KEKB
Popular Colorado Bookstore and Wine Bar to Close for Good
Wine pairings have taught us that some wines go well with certain cheeses and other dishes, but book lovers will tell you that any wine will pair with a good book perfectly. Unfortunately, one establishment that proved to be a perfect example of this concept, a popular Colorado wine bar and bookstore by the name of BookBar, will be closing its doors for good in the coming months.
99.9 KEKB
Popular HGTV Show’s Next Season to be Filmed Entirely in Colorado
If you're a fan of HGTV and/or reality shows based on home renovations and remodels, then you're probably familiar with the TV show Rock the Block. If that's the case, get ready to be excited because the newest season of the show will be filmed entirely in Colorado. Rock the...
99.9 KEKB
Colorado Ranked As Top 10 State for Psychiatric Service Dog Prescriptions
You may have noticed a lot of service dogs living here in Colorado and there's a good reason as to why. According to a report from Veterinarians.org, Colorado is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. when it comes to psychiatric service dog prescriptions. What is A Psychiatric...
99.9 KEKB
Grand Junction Fun House For Sale on Hall Drive Has It All
Today we are checking out a Grand Junction home in Fruitvale that comes with all the toys yet is still affordable! A rare thing in the Grand Valley so this one will go quickly. It's the perfect home to entertain, swim, and play. This home is presented by Amy Ashcraft...
99.9 KEKB
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
2 Cute: These 2 ’80’s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’
First, you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado," then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple," and then you say, "They have a business?" It's wild, but fun. Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them, and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
99.9 KEKB
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
You Could Live in a Historical Denver Landmark for $15 Million
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here...
Comments / 0