IGN
Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Guide
Run a business stall to help Mondstadt's less fortunate with our Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event guide. Charity and Creativity is part of Of Ballads and Brews, the centerpiece of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Charity and Creativity, including the best way to get funds and which stratagems save you the most money in each cycle.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: Cyno: Path of the Lone Wolf Trailer
Learn more about Cyno in this Genshin Impact trailer, including the character's abilities like his exploration talent, elemental skills, and combat abilities. Whether it's the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs...The General Mahamatra's footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno's persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.
IGN
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
IGN
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN
Hive Knight Boss Guide
After slogging your way through The Grub Pit, you'll be tasked with defeating Shovel Knight Dig's next Hexcavator, Hive Knight. Hive Knight's boss battle is unique because of the inclusion of his buddy Fleck who interacts with Hive Knight for various combo attacks. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, we'll...
IGN
Mr Beast Reveals His Second Biggest Fanbase Comes From India and Plans of Buying a League of Legends Esports Team
Mr Beast is easily the most popular YouTuber in today's day and age and one the very few channels that have hit the 100 million subscriber mark. He's famous for his over the top videos and his philanthropic work. He is also known for filling his subscriber's pockets with wads of cash. Recently he was seen participating in the Sidemen Charity match, where the Sidemen won against the YouTube All Star with a score of 8-7.
IGN
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN
10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time
Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
IGN
Chapter 2 - Omen
Welcome to IGN's official Wiki Walkthrough covering Chapter 2 - Omen for Harvestella. Your mission is to go to Higan Canyon, north of Lethe Village on the world map. Remember that wandering around on the world map will significantly progress the time of day so you may want to start out the next morning - it takes about two hours to reach Higan Canyon from your farm. If you're worried about not getting back to bed on time, you can craft another Return Bell at the Crafting Table before leaving your home. The Monolith Fragement materials needed for the Return Bell can be easily gathered at the Njord Steppe. You can also purchase a Return Bell at the General Store in Lethe Village for 500 Grilla.
IGN
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
IGN
The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022
The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN
How Trombone Champ Evolved from an Inside Joke to a Viral Success
Combine the dramatic story of Dark Souls (if it had baboons in it), the gameplay of Guitar Hero (if Guitar Hero was drunk, and played with a single button), the card collecting of The Witcher 3 (if the cards were chiefly of dead composers), and you might get a game akin to Trombone Champ. What began as just a single, funny idea from husband-and-wife development team Holy Wow Studios has become 2022’s most hilarious game, created with a simple philosophy: 'If it’s funny, it goes in.'
IGN
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
IGN
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
IGN
Tech Amulets a new Middle East studio aims to redefine simulation games
The gaming industry in the middle east is growing bigger and bigger by the day and more talents seem to be rising to the spotlight, aiming to do the right next step for the industry growth in the region. And today we have a new studio that announced its establishment...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #664: Our Favourite First-Person Shooters
Bang! This week's IGN UK Podcast is all about shooters. Cardy has Overwatch 2 impressions to share, Mat J has been getting stuck into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and Matt P has been enjoying the Doom-inspired Prodeus. They then share some of their favourite FPS games, as well as some that have been lost to time, but live long in the heart.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 30-October 3
The pile of mysteries, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
IGN
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound To Be Revealed Soon Reportedly
Leaks for the next Need for Speed title have been popping up left right and centre. Players already know about the effects, features and character design that will be used for the upcoming title through a leak. Post that, the same leaker provided the players with a video of how these effects will work in the game, where we saw eagle wings and doodle themed skulls, which you can check out here.
