WHO: [13/16] Denver (6-2-2, 2-0-0 Summit League) at Virginia (7-3-0, 3-1-0 ACC) WHERE: Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.) second-career goal proved the difference as the junior captain's 68th minute strike curled around the Omaha keeper to give the Pioneers a 1-0 win at Omaha on Saturday afternoon at Caniglia Field. Denver outshot Omaha 16-5, including 7-1 on target, and had a 6-1 edge in corner kicks. FULL RECAP.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO