City’s annual Fall Leaf Collection Underway

Fall Leaf Collection season is underway through January 31 and is free of charge during this time.

City residents are asked to place loose leaves within five to 10 feet of the street so leaf vacuums’ can reach them easily. Leaves should not be placed out in the street, since this causes traffic hazards and potential drainage problems.

Best Practice for collecting yard trimmings for curbside pick-up is to bag them in biodegradable paper bags available at your local grocery or hardware store. Leaves can be loosely piled, but should not cover or clog storm sewers. This improper placement can hamper the system’s ability to convey storm water as well as adversely affect water quality in our streams and rivers.

To make the process go smoothly residents should follow simple guidelines to improve service and efficiencies for City crews and customers:

DO NOT combine large tree limbs and leaves; place leaves in separate piles parallel to the street.

DO NOT place yard trimmings and leaf collection in ditches around or on top of structures such as mailboxes, fences, meter lids, utility lines, utility poles, etc.

DO NOT place grass clippings and leaf collection in the street as this is a traffic hazard.

DO NOT place foreign debris such as lumber, household trash, and other types of debris in your leaf pile. It will not be picked up if found.

DO NOT set clippings or leaves in vacant lots or on vacant properties. This is illegal dumping

DO NOT place loose leaves under low-lying power lines and cable lines to allow room for the boom to work.

DO NOT park a vehicle near the leaf pile during daylight hours.

Only biodegradable paper bags are accepted for those residents who choose to bag their leaves. Residents are also asked to keep loose leaves separate from yard waste, including brush, debris and limbs, because mixing them causes damage to the vacuum units and slows vacuum collection. Collected leaves are trucked to Murfreesboro’s mulch site at 4765 Florence Rd.

The heaviest part of the leaf collection season typically ends before the Christmas holiday. Crews will continue picking up bags of leaves through January 31, 2022.

Murfreesboro Citizens who prefer to remove their own grass clippings, limbs and brush rather than leave it curbside can utilize the Yard Waste Collection & Mulching Facility located at 4735 Florence Road, Murfreesboro, 37129. The Yard Waste Collection Facility is normally open for yard waste drop off Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on the Fall Leaf Collection program contact Solid Waste Director Russell Gossett at 615-893-3681 or Public Works Executive Director Raymond Hillis at 615-893-4380.