Read full article on original website
Related
Dr Oz speaks out on closing the gap in Pennsylvania's Senate race
Laura Ingraham spoke with Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz about closing the gap between his opponent John Fetterman and issues important to the state.
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
Editorial: Biden remembers oath of office but ignores it
Much is being made of President Biden’s mental lapses and fading memory. But we are far more concerned about his unconstitutional overreach and lurching policy moves to deny standing for a challenge in court. Read more Blade Editorials We are talking about the student-debt forgiveness executive order Mr. Biden announced in August. The details keep changing because the Biden Administration is working hard to keep the program from a challenge in court.
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
Comments / 0