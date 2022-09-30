Read full article on original website
Partnership Shows the Effects of Prison Education and the Transformative Power of a Second Chance
Televerde, a global sales and marketing solutions company that provides second chance employment and helps disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Banyan Labs, a software development company that employs 100%, justice-impacted individuals, to help end the stigma of incarceration and create more career opportunities for qualified individuals with a criminal past.
Pharmacy Services Co. Partners with Insurance Brokers in Arizona, Offers Savings on Prescriptions
HSARx – launched in August 2022 and offering traditional pharmacy benefit management savings directly to health savings account subscribers – announced today that it has partnered with two general agencies in Arizona to expand the reach of its offerings. The agencies include Paragon Partners and Arizona Benefit Administrators,...
87% of Hotels Report Staffing Shortages, Says Survey
Nearly all hotels are experiencing staffing shortages, according to a new member survey conducted by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Eighty-seven percent (87%) of survey respondents indicated they are experiencing a staffing shortage, 36% severely so. The most critical staffing need is housekeeping, with 43% ranking it as their biggest challenge.
Phoenix-Based Structural Design Firm Enhances North Carolina Firm’s Footprint in Arizona
“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”
Economic Impact Report Underscores Nonprofit’s Outcomes on Youth, Community
From improved high school graduation rates to reductions in teen pregnancy, food insecurity and underage drinking, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley is making a positive, measurable impact on youth and the greater community. These are the findings from a study by the L. William Seidman Research Institute at...
High-Tech ‘Smart Fitness Studio’ Opens in Mesa
Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.
