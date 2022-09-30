“The addition of the award-winning team from Pangolin Structural gives Kimley-Horn a deeper bench and allows us an even greater ability to serve our clients in the southwest and across the country,” said Scott Colvin, principal, Kimley-Horn. “Delivering exceptional client service is one of our most cherished core values and we know the addition of Pangolin Structural will only strengthen our team.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO