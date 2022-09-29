Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
x1071.com
Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
x1071.com
Paul Chryst Fired: Students, family friend react to first UW football coach fired since 1989
MADISON, Wis. — The sudden ouster of Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday has left fans divided, with some saying the move was the right one while others say it feels disrespectful. Chryst’s removal marked the program’s first firing since 1989. His 67-21 record gave him...
x1071.com
Report: Chryst to receive reduced $11M buyout following firing
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst will reportedly receive a reduced $11 million buyout following his sudden firing over the weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who first broke the news of Chryst’s ouster Sunday evening, said the now-former coach will get the buyout to be paid no later than Feb. 1. The money, Rittenberg tweeted, will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
x1071.com
UWPD: 11 people arrested including six UW students during Badger game
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police made more arrests during Saturday’s football game than the Badgers had total rushing yards. And the police made 11 arrests. Police cited and ejected 10 people for underage alcohol possession and one person for trespassing during Wisconsin’s game against Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, nine people were ejected but not cited.
x1071.com
Badgers stomped by Illinois in Bielema’s return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema did a lot of winning at Camp Randall Stadium during his time as Badger head coach, and he got another win on Saturday, this time from the visitors’ sideline. Wisconsin had no answer for Bielema’s Illinois squad, falling 34-10. The Badger defense that...
x1071.com
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
x1071.com
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
x1071.com
Wisconsin Singers to return to Shannon Hall with ‘Something’s Coming!’
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Singers return to the stage next month for their 55th season. The group will have two shows at Shannon Hall on November 18 and 19, featuring 90 minutes of pop, jazz, rock and Broadway music. This year’s show is entitled Something’s Coming!, and features...
x1071.com
Inclusive Fall Festival gives all kids a chance to play
MADISON, Wis. — Non-verbal children got a chance to play games, paint and enjoy fall snacks Saturday while forming friendships with kids who are just like them. The second-annual Inclusive Fall Festival, put on by Variety of Wisconsin and Aspire Therapy, focused on creating a space for children who use Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC), which uses gestures, vocalizations and signs.
x1071.com
Hundreds walk in Madison to end Alzheimer’s disease
MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of people gathered in Madison Sunday to walk to end Alzheimer’s disease. The walk, which spanned about two miles, began and ended at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. Wisconsin first lady Kathy Evers was on hand to speak about her efforts to help the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
x1071.com
Mukwonago man shot, injured while hunting near Wyalusing State Park
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Mukwonago man was taken to the hospital Sunday after he was shot while hunting. Grant County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Wyalusing State Park just after 2:30 p.m. A 49-year-old man and his wife were duck hunting in the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
x1071.com
AARP kicks off Pedestrian Safety Month
MADISON, Wis. — AARP kicked off Pedestrian Safety Month at Madison West High School Monday with an event aimed at making people move their feet. AARP joined with Jonathon Stalls, the founder of Walk2Connect and Pedestrian Dignity, on the “Pedestrian Dignity Experience” to stress the importance of safety to reduce injuries.
x1071.com
Dane County Executive Parisi unveils $834 million budget for 2023
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi outlined his 2023 budget Monday. The $834 million plan includes funding to continue some county programs and expand others. “We will continue to respond to the moment and do all we can for the well-being of all in our community,” Parisi said. “My 2023 budget continues progressive investments in our quality of life and pairs them with visionary approaches to confronting our challenges.”
x1071.com
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
x1071.com
Madison Vegan Fest showcases passion for vegan food, animal rights
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Vegan Fest made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free community festival celebrates the vegan lifestyle with food vendors, exhibits, speakers and live music. “We’re celebrating compassionate living and exposing more people to vegan foods, vegan ideas, vegan vendors,...
x1071.com
Drug Arrest Made Of Milwaukee Man in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling east on Highway 18 near the Village of Cobb Sunday around 6:30pm. Iowa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, assisted by a City of Dodgeville Police Officer made a stop of the vehicle and driver on King Street in Dodgeville. As a result, 44 year old Andrew Kapfenstein of Milwaukee was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Deliver THC. Kapfenstein was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
Waunakee Artisan Market builds, nourishes local art community
WAUNAKEE, Wi. — The Waunakee Artisan Market returned on Saturday, bringing in dozens of local artists to show off and sell their work, all while building on the area’s art community. The market has nearly doubled in its second year, a trend the event’s organizers hope continues.
x1071.com
MPD: One driver killed, another hospitalized in crash on US 12
MADISON, Wis. — One driver was killed and another injured in a crash on US 12 Friday night. Madison police said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. near County Highway AB. Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 42-year-old...
x1071.com
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital.
x1071.com
Former Madison City Attorney Michael May passes away, mayor’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison City Attorney Michael May has passed away, according to the mayor’s office. May was appointed as city attorney by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2004 and was reappointed by Mayor Paul Soglin and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway before he retired in May 2020. The mayor’s...
