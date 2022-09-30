Read full article on original website
Ohio safari park will have a new campground
A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
Farm and Dairy
Ohio set to host national Red Devon cattle meeting
Angus might reign supreme in the modern day U.S. cattle industry but the Devon was the original American cow. Nearly 400 years ago, cattle from Devonshire, England, were the first to set foot on North American soil. Records show Red Devon cattle came to Plymouth Colony aboard the ship, Charity, in 1623 or 1624. Three heifers and a bull made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean.
whbc.com
Canton Council Annexes Former K-Mart Property With Development Plans
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s future promise for the long-vacant K-Mart building and empty parking lot at Route 62 and Harmont Avenue NE. The Plain Township parcel now becomes part of the city via annexation, with specific plans for at least a part of the property.
mahoningmatters.com
A busy Ohio municipal course will soon see about $1M in facility upgrades
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Visitors to Brookledge Golf Club in this Cleveland suburb could see an upgraded and expanded clubhouse within the next year. Cuyahoga Falls officials recently took their first steps toward roughly $1 million in improvements to the 32-year-old clubhouse at the golf course, which was designed by Don Walker and originally opened in 1941. It underwent a substantial renovation in 1992 under the watchful eye of Arthur Hills, who also designed Inverness Club in Toledo and LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
whbc.com
Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
Stark County voters weigh in on the impact the of the economy come November
Stark County voters weigh in on the impact the economy will have in making their November voting choices.
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
BigShots Golf coming to Akron with full restaurant
AKRON, Ohio – BigShots Golf is coming to Akron. The interactive golf experience is similar to Topgolf, a competitor. BigShots will feature a full menu in an onsite restaurant and 44 heated bays where golfers will tee off year-round. It will cover 22,500 square feet and replace the former Hackers Bar & Grill.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
wtuz.com
Dover Expresses Concerns with Recent Fiber Incident, Complaints
Nick McWilliams reporting – While fiber optic internet service continues to rapidly expand, Dover officials are voicing concerns related to recent events. Back in early September, a contractor for OmniFiber, a relatively new company expanding in the region, struck a natural gas line while drilling, causing injuries to a worker from the subsequent explosion.
Medina kicks off Restaurant Week with special menus and deals
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time to try out that new Medina restaurant you’ve had your eye on. That’s because it’s Medina Restaurant Week, now through Oct. 15. Diners can explore the city’s eateries and take advantage of special menus and deals. “We promote small-town, independent...
whbc.com
McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
wsgw.com
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township.
66-year-old man killed in car crash in Portage County
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — A 66-year-old man was killed in a car crash that took place on state Route 5 in Paris Township in Portage County on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. when a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by 66-year-old Gregory M. Dean of Ravenna was traveling westbound on state Route 5 in Paris Township. Dean's vehicle proceeded to strike a 2018 Chevrolet 2500 being driven by 43-year-old Michael J. Strickler of Plainfield, Indiana, who was also traveling westbound and had stopped in traffic to make a left turn.
