St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas
Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
Uttarakhand avalanche: At least 10 dead and dozens missing in Indian Himalayas
At least 10 people have been killed and many more are missing after an avalanche struck a team of mountaineers high in the Indian Himalayas. The 34 trainees and seven instructors were practising navigation when they were hit on their descent from a peak in the northern state of Uttarakhand.
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
Jessica Lawson drowning: Teachers felt pain 'similar to family'
The father of a 12-year-old girl who drowned on a school trip left court after a lawyer suggested the supervising teachers felt pain "similar" to her family. Jessica Lawson, who attended Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in July 2015 when a plastic pontoon overturned.
Calais migrants: Smugglers cause fresh problems for police
Hidden in dense vegetation along the coast north of Calais, two men are quietly piling the pressure on Britain's new prime minister. Crouching in the darkness, they swiftly prepare a boat to take migrants across the Channel. High above them in the pre-dawn gloom, the approaching buzz of a UK-funded...
The students who stole the Stone of Destiny
When a passing policeman saw a couple in a passionate embrace in a car outside Westminster Abbey he did not for a moment consider they might be in the midst of one of the most audacious heists in British history. The man in the car was Ian Hamilton, who has...
Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino
A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
Stagecoach launch 'urgent' investigation after racism claims
A bus operator has opened an "urgent investigation" after claims some of its drivers are racist, following reports they stopped asylum seekers boarding its buses. Stagecoach denied the claims but said in the past 24 hours they have been made aware of "new complaints". A spokesman said the company will...
