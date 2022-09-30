Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Sunday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dry and warm conditions persist through this week. Reno will see temperatures in the mid 80′s and light breezes. A wonderful week to get outside and enjoy Northern Nevada!
KOLO TV Reno
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County will be temporarily closing the Sierra View Library starting Oct. 10 for planned renovations. The library will be closed until February of 2023. Funding for the renovations was provided through a partnership Washoe County, Washoe County Library System, and the Reno Town Mall. No...
KOLO TV Reno
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MONDAY 4:45 A.M. UPDATE: One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Reno near City Plaza Sunday. A second victim suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments. The shooting was reported at 4:20 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Alley. Reno Police say everyone involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Federal agencies lift fire restrictions
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have lifted fire restrictions in northeastern California and northwestern Nevada. The changes apply to Plumas National Forest and BLM lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices. Campfires are now allowed again, but fire permits...
KOLO TV Reno
Victorian Avenue reopens Sunday morning
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -SUNDAY UPDATE: The Sparks Poice Department announced Victorian Avenue has reopened. ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows. The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday....
KOLO TV Reno
Free meals for kids during Fall Break
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is out for kids in the Washoe County School District, but they can still get free meals through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s Fall Break Kids Cafe. “It’s really important to get the kids the food they need, so we want to make...
KOLO TV Reno
Donate costumes and candy at Hollow Lake Co. and RED Reno’s The Biggest Little Halloween Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Men and women, boys and girls, ghosts and goblins and all other creatures of the night are invited to The Biggest Little Halloween Drive this weekend. Hollow Lake Co. is partnering with RED Reno to bring this festive, family-fun event to Reno. Hollow Lake Co. owner,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Red Cross CEO will deploy to flooded Florida
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Red Cross volunteers from Nevada are already helping in Florida after the wrath of Hurricane Ian with more on the way. “It’s a mass casualty situation, as well as a response situation, which is always difficult for the red cross and communities affected,” said Heidi Ruster, American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region.
KOLO TV Reno
Bogus temporary license plates under DMV scrutiny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A trip around town it wasn’t hard to find legitimate temporary license plates. Here in Nevada when a person buys a new or used car, the dealer hands over the temporary plates to the new owner. But once the temporary paper plate is issued, the clock is ticking. There’s a 30-day period for the car’s owner to get to the DMV and register the car.
KOLO TV Reno
State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has been approved into a program that provides internships and training programs to separating veterans. The Department of Defense’s SkillBridge program will better allow them to prepare for the transition to civilian life. Nevada will offer the program to all...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM finishes up wild horse gather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management concluded a wild horse gather last Friday. The agency gathered around 863 wild horses from public lands. Around 40 mares will be treated with a fertility control drug and be released back into the Calico Complex at a later date. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Police use riot tactics to handle sideshows overnight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police from Reno and Sparks responded to several sideshow incidents overnight, facing attacks from participants and using riot tactics to disperse crowds. Participants were estimated to be in the thousands. The Reno Police Department on Saturday reported two felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, 33 citations and 14...
KOLO TV Reno
Average Nevada gas prices rise 37 cents in a week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Nevada continues to rise, skyrocketing by an average of 37.7 cents in a week. Average gas prices now stand at $5.34 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 1,000 gas stations in the state.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested 19-year-old Daniel Leyva Sunday on charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm after he allegedly hit a girl with a car during a sideshow street takeover. Police said they went to the area of South McCarran Boulevard and Lakeside...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing since Sept. 27. 45-year-old Buddy Yoscovitch was reported as having left his home on Sept. 23 and not returning, prompting his family to file a missing persons report. Yoscovitch’s car...
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Transforming negativity into healing and love with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Negative energy is all around us, but we choose how much we let it affect us. Spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, stopped by Morning Break to share how we have the power to use the negative circumstances around us to promote hope and love. She used the story of the Purposeful Living and Healing Center’s building in Midtown Reno. When Hurst bought the building 8 years ago, it was a burned out meth house that barely remained standing. After months of hard work and a lot of TLC, the building has been transformed into a wonderous place of healing.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic stop in Douglas County leads to drug arrest
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - A weekend traffic stop in Douglas County resulted in the arrest of a man on charges of drug possession, among other charges. On Oct. 2 around 6:00 p.m., DCSO Deputies pulled over a man for a registration violation. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found around five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Comments / 0