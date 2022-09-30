ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Justin Turner Pays Tribute To Vin Scully With Custom Cleats

Athlete expression can go a long way as they become role models for the community. Of course, athletes are like the rest of us and have their own people to look up to as well. Although there are plenty of options, it’s hard to think of someone better than “The Voice of Dodgers Baseball” himself Vin Scully. Scully passed away this but will always be remembered for his 67 incredible years as the Dodgers announcer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#Rockies#Mlb#Baseball#Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jurickson Profar
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Forever Honors Spanish Broadcast Legend Jaime Jarrin

The Dodgers organization has had plenty of legends who have either donned Dodger blue or have worked for the Dodgers organization. Many have come and gone, but Dodgers legendary broadcaster, Jaime Jarrin, has been a constant comfort in the homes of Angelinos. The 86-year-old has been broadcasting games for the Dodgers for the past 64 years and will be retiring after this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Regular Season Finale, Freeman and Trea Get Right vs Rockies

The Dodgers finally remembered how to win a ballgame again with 6-1 final score over the Colorado Rockies in the regular season finale. With the win, the club secured win number 111 on the season, tops in baseball and the most in franchise history. Moreover, it tied the Dodgers with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for fourth most wins in a single season in baseball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy