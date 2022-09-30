Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Wins ‘Really Special’ NL ERA Title
Julio Urías capped an outstanding 2022 season on Tuesday by allowing two runs in five innings, settling his season-ending ERA at a remarkable 2.16, easily good enough to earn him his first ERA title. #Dodgers Urias on winning the ERA title: "I felt like last year was an incredible...
Dodgers: Kenley Jansen Keeps Personal Streak Alive
This season marks the 10th straight year the Dodgers have made the postseason. Clayton Kershaw is the only player who has been a part of all 10 of those teams, although his streak of consecutive seasons pitching in the postseason was broken when he missed 2021 due to injury. There...
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Thinks What’s Going On in the Win Column is Really Special
Winning is the answer to any negative light being shed onto a ball club. For the Dodgers, the lights have shined bright all season long and they are slowly entering uncharted territory. Despite their loss on Sunday night to the Rockies, the Dodgers currently sit at 110 wins. Which is...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Tentative Postseason Plan with Tony Gonsolin
The biggest question surrounding the Dodgers right now has to be Tony Gonsolin. Just a few weeks ago, Gonsolin was firmly in the race for the NL Cy Young Award. But, as many expected, his career-high 128.1 innings caught up to him, and he was on the IL for six weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Justin Turner Pays Tribute To Vin Scully With Custom Cleats
Athlete expression can go a long way as they become role models for the community. Of course, athletes are like the rest of us and have their own people to look up to as well. Although there are plenty of options, it’s hard to think of someone better than “The Voice of Dodgers Baseball” himself Vin Scully. Scully passed away this but will always be remembered for his 67 incredible years as the Dodgers announcer.
Dodgers: Today Could Be Kershaw’s Final Regular-Season Start With L.A.
The same is going to be true for Clayton Kershaw someday, and that day could be today. Kershaw takes the mound this afternoon in the Dodgers’ final regular-season game of the season, and with the three-time Cy Young winner hitting free agency again after the season, this could be his last regular-season start at Dodger Stadium … ever.
Dodgers vs Rockies: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for October 3
After a night of the Dodgers reaching a new franchise record 110 wins, the Dodgers lose on a night where Tyler Anderson ties a career high with 10 strikeouts. A valiant effort for the pitcher who will surely make an impact for the Dodgers postseason roster. With the Dodgers leading...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Feels The Edge May Have Been Lost Following Clinch
After keeping up their intensity pretty well for the first few weeks after the games became meaningless, the Dodgers have finally hit a lull, losing three straight games to the Rockies heading into today’s series (and season) finale. Trea Turner has struggled the past month, and Freddie Freeman has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers vs Rockies: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for October 4
The Dodgers have dropped two straight games to the Rockies to even the series at two games apiece. Two games remain in the season-ending series, with the Dodgers needing to win at least one to set the mark for the best winning percentage in franchise history. Today’s game will be...
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Activated from IL; Andre Jackson Optioned
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, sidelined since August 23 with a right forearm strain, has been activated from the injured list and will make the start tonight against the Rockies. To make room on the active roster, Andre Jackson was optioned to the minor leagues. Gonsolin was having a career year...
Dodgers Fan’s Annual Bracket Raises Money For A Good Cause
It started as a lark back in 2018. Makenna Martin, then a high school student in Southern California, made a March Madness-style bracket to determine which Dodgers player was the hottest. Now, Makenna is in college, and the fifth annual Hottest Dodger Bracket has been released. You’ve probably never asked...
Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Cares About More Than Regular Season Success
The Dodgers inked a deal with Tyler Anderson back in March and at the time he was looked at as a solid free agent signing. He was one of the better remaining free agents at the time and he came off a season split between the Pirates and Mariners in which he had a 4.53 ERA in 167 plus innings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Returns to Start at Dodger Stadium Tonight
The Dodgers get an All-Star pitcher back from injury just in time for one more start before the postseason. Tony Gonsolin is expected to be activated tonight and make his 24th start of the season. He’s already listed as today’s probable pitcher for the Dodgers. All’s that left is the...
Dodgers News: LA Forever Honors Spanish Broadcast Legend Jaime Jarrin
The Dodgers organization has had plenty of legends who have either donned Dodger blue or have worked for the Dodgers organization. Many have come and gone, but Dodgers legendary broadcaster, Jaime Jarrin, has been a constant comfort in the homes of Angelinos. The 86-year-old has been broadcasting games for the Dodgers for the past 64 years and will be retiring after this season.
Dodgers News: Julio Urias ‘Shouldn’t Be Punished’ for His Usage in Cy Young Voting
The way the Dodgers are currently run, no L.A. pitcher is likely to win the Cy Young Award any time soon, simply because manager Dave Roberts won’t allow them to throw enough innings to set themselves apart. That includes Julio Urias this season, who has been the best pitcher...
Dodgers News: Latest NLDS Roster Outlook as the Regular Season Comes to a Close
The Dodgers haven’t been playing for much over the last few weeks of the season. They locked up the NL West historically early and had a pretty decent lead for home-field advantage the rest of the way. Now, they officially have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and have pretty...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Regular Season Finale, Freeman and Trea Get Right vs Rockies
The Dodgers finally remembered how to win a ballgame again with 6-1 final score over the Colorado Rockies in the regular season finale. With the win, the club secured win number 111 on the season, tops in baseball and the most in franchise history. Moreover, it tied the Dodgers with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for fourth most wins in a single season in baseball history.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Talks Matthew Stafford Getting Out of Detroit
You may not know this extremely rare fun fact, but Clayton Kershaw and Rams QB Matthew Stafford actually went to high school together. Kershaw was asked about that fact in an interview with Padres reporter Marty Caswell, and how he felt about Stafford getting out of Detroit for the bright lights of LA.
Dodgers News: Treinen and May Take Next Steps With Big Postseason Roster Implications
With Tony Gonsolin and Yency Almonte both back from the injured list in the past week, the Dodgers are down to two potential playoff pitchers currently hanging out on the IL: Blake Treinen and Dustin May. Before Tuesday’s game, L.A. manager Dave Roberts gave an update on both big righties....
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Secures Division Series Roster Spot
There was some hesitation on who will be part of the outfielder for the Dodgers in the postseason, but Dave Roberts made it clear that he wants to see Joey Gallo out there despite his recent struggles. It remains to be seen how they will utilize Gallo, but obviously Roberts...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0