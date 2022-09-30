Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delawarepublic.org
DelDOT looks to curb constant flooding on Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island
Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT) is conducting a Route 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study. One of the study’s top priorities is looking at possible improvements for the highway between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. DelDOT’s Director of Transportation Resilience and Sustainability Jim Pappas says the Route 1 corridor...
Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment
Rehoboth Beach has celebrated its informal title as “The Nation’s Summer Capital” long before Joe Biden started making presidential visits to his home near the Delaware beach town. Lots of other Washington, D.C. residents flee the city for Rehoboth every summer. Now, Rehoboth commissioners are considering another...
Cape Gazette
Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns
A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial
In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shoredailynews.com
Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation
Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
Cape Gazette
Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach
Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
Cape Gazette
Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces
The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Canalfront Park receives $500K state grant for upgrades
Each year, several thousand residents and visitors come to Lewes Canalfront Park for a variety of seasonal activities, events, recreation and relaxation. Since the park’s opening in August 2009, several areas have experienced significant deterioration, including the decking on which visitors stroll along the canal, benches throughout the park, and the entrance porch to the Net House.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES
This Mobile Home located in Sussex East has recently been reduced to $115,000.00. All about location, location, location.. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! There is also a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants along Rt.1. You can reference this property on our WEBSITE.
Ocean City Today
County commissioners give nod to Newark campground expansion
The Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to plans for the Island Resort Campground in Newark that allows for 62 additional lots and additional wastewater treatment capacity. Bob Mitchell, the county director of environmental programs told the commissioners on Sept. 20 that the request was to expand the water...
capemayvibe.com
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…
Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
Ocean City Today
Hyatt Place West in downtown Ocean City approved
The second phase of a downtown Hyatt Place hotel is nearly ready for construction. The Hyatt Place West, with a planned total 63 rooms, is slated for lots along 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. It is set for construction across the street from the existing oceanfront, 105-room Hyatt Place East built in 2018. Both projects were approved together several years ago, with the east side designated the first phase and the west the second.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMDT.com
National Weather Service places Ocean City under coastal flood warning
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The National Weather Service, Wakefield, has placed Ocean City under a coastal flood warning. This comes as remnants of Hurricane Ian linger off the coast. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds through Tuesday, say Town officials. Rain is expected to begin Sunday...
Cape Gazette
Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11
The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
Ocean City Today
Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City
The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point
Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
Cape Gazette
VIA holds fashion show at Baywood
The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
Cape Gazette
St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5
The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
Cape Gazette
TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29
TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
WBOC
DSP Investigating Serious Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
Comments / 0