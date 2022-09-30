ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Possible Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant raises concerns

A group of Lewes residents is concerned about the future of Cape Henlopen State Park if a proposed restaurant inside the park becomes a reality. Nine residents shared their worries in a Sept. 23 letter to the editor. They wrote: “Let’s be sure our decisions consider the life, the ecological...
LEWES, DE
NJ.com

Send fast, furious, deadly racers to the exit ramp | Editorial

In the thick of the shore tourism season, resorts such as the Wildwoods and Ocean City, Maryland, compete for the hearts and dollars of mid-Atlantic residents contemplating summer vacations. After Labor Day, the advertising budgets get cut back and shore towns and businesses hope for the best they can get on so-called “shoulder” weekends.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Government
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
shoredailynews.com

Both Counties and Town of Chincoteague declare State of Emergency anticipating flooding Monday; Chincoteague under voluntary evacuation

Accomack County, Northampton County and the Town of Chincoteague have declared a local State of Emergency ahead. of the second half of the current Coastal Storm System. The State of Virginia’s Emergency Declaration is still in place. This storm system is expected to impact the Eastern Shore of Virginia....
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Cape Gazette

Kindness vigilantes make their way to Rehoboth Beach

Sometime in August, while driving through downtown Rehoboth Beach, a 3-foot-tall sign on a utility pole caught my attention. It was in the shape of a crayon, painted with the colors of the rainbow, had BE KIND spray painted in white on top, and featured a heart with an infinity sign between the words BE and KIND.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes wants historic tiles from art pieces

The Absent Monuments and Armillary Empowerment Spheres in Lewes’ George H.P. Smith Park will be removed and transported back to artist Rose DeSiano Monday, Oct. 3. The sculptures played a key role Lewes’ summer activities, including the inaugural Juneteenth celebration held at the park. The temporary art pieces contain historical photographs of groups of people marginalized throughout the lengthy history of Lewes. Lewes African American Heritage Commissioner Trina Brown-Hicks, who also helps to run the Facebook page Memories of Lewes, would like to work with DeSiano to keep the pieces containing Lewes-specific pictures.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Canalfront Park receives $500K state grant for upgrades

Each year, several thousand residents and visitors come to Lewes Canalfront Park for a variety of seasonal activities, events, recreation and relaxation. Since the park’s opening in August 2009, several areas have experienced significant deterioration, including the decking on which visitors stroll along the canal, benches throughout the park, and the entrance porch to the Net House.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Fountains#Water Contamination#Silver Lake#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
Cape Gazette

PRICE IMPROVEMENT- MOBILE HOME- LEWES

This Mobile Home located in Sussex East has recently been reduced to $115,000.00. All about location, location, location.. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! There is also a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants along Rt.1. You can reference this property on our WEBSITE.
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

County commissioners give nod to Newark campground expansion

The Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to plans for the Island Resort Campground in Newark that allows for 62 additional lots and additional wastewater treatment capacity. Bob Mitchell, the county director of environmental programs told the commissioners on Sept. 20 that the request was to expand the water...
NEWARK, MD
capemayvibe.com

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station's HOT CHICK is…

Grab the extra napkins – this is the messiest sandwich in town. But boy is it worth it! Exit Zero Filling Station’s HOT CHICK is a phenomenon in a bun. The dish comprises panko-crusted, buttermilk-sriracha marinated fried chicken, pepper jack cheese, Cajun slaw, sweet pickles and sriracha aioli. It comes with a side of our crispy waffle fries or tater tots – we recommend you wash it down with an ice-cold Cape May IPA.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Ocean City Today

Hyatt Place West in downtown Ocean City approved

The second phase of a downtown Hyatt Place hotel is nearly ready for construction. The Hyatt Place West, with a planned total 63 rooms, is slated for lots along 16th Street and Baltimore Avenue. It is set for construction across the street from the existing oceanfront, 105-room Hyatt Place East built in 2018. Both projects were approved together several years ago, with the east side designated the first phase and the west the second.
OCEAN CITY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Cape Gazette

Beginner acrylic painting class to start Oct. 11

The Rehoboth Art League will offer beginner acrylic painting with local artist Jan Crooker from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Oct. 11 to Nov. 1. Acrylic paints are easy to learn and easy to clean up. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help beginners get more comfortable with acrylic painting.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Ocean City Today

Candy store, employee housing coming to 81st Street in Ocean City

The former Hatland store on 81st Street is taking on a much sweeter use following the approval of new project plans last week. On Sept. 20, the Ocean City Planning Comission approved a site plan for a two-story, mixed use building, complete with a Sugar Kingdom candy shop and employee housing, at 8103 Coastal Highway.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Kent County property tax reassessment reaches halfway point

Kent County is midway through the process of reassessing property values for the first time in decades. The reassessment was prompted by a public education funding lawsuit where Chancery Court ruled the property tax system in all three Delaware counties unconstitutional. The reassessment process began last year, and Kent County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

VIA holds fashion show at Baywood

The Village Improvement Association held its annual Fashion Show Sept. 22 at The Clubhouse at Baywood. This year’s theme of Travel in Style featured fashions courtesy of the Crazy Ladyz, a w. omen's clothing store in Ocean View and Ocean City, Md. A Crazy Ladyz boutique was provided outside...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

St. Andrew’s fall fest set Nov. 4-5

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual fall fest, from 9 a.m. to 5 p .m., Friday, Nov. 4, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. Featured are a themed basket auction, international foods, bake sale complete with a variety of Greek pastries, Mediterranean market and much more.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

TV Delmarva to broadcast 2022 Sea Witch Parade live Oct. 29

TV Delmarva, the only Peninsula-wide local community television station, will broadcast the 2022 Sea Witch Parade live from Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Returning to host the parade are TV and radio host Michael Sprouse, and Nancy Alexander, Rehoboth Beach Historical Society & Museum executive director....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

DSP Investigating Serious Crash

SMYRNA, Del.- Police are on the scene for a serious crash near the Smyrna Rest Area Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say N. Dupont Blvd. will be close for an extended period of time as police investigate. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. The investigation is...
SMYRNA, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy