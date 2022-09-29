Read full article on original website
Related
US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case
The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters. The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans.
The Onion goes to the Supreme Court after man made fake Ohio police Facebook page
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media. “As the globe’s premier […]
