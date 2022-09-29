ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters.  The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans. 
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy